IND vs SL head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the ODI series

India will kick off their tour of Sri Lanka with an ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Indian cricket team won its previous ODI series against England by a scoreline of 2-1. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka lost a 0-2 defeat in its previous ODI series versus England.

Recent form favors the visitors ahead of the 3-match series, but fans should note that there are many new faces in the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour. Six of them have not played international cricket yet, while captain Shikhar Dhawan will lead India for the first time.

Sri Lanka will have home advantage in this series, but their lineup is inexperienced as well. Over the years, India and Sri Lanka have played some memorable games. Before their ODI series gets underway in Colombo, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the 50-over format.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats

📽️Indian white ball tour of Sri Lanka 2021 #SLvIND 🏏 pic.twitter.com/4rStZAiYaG — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 14, 2021

India leads the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka by 91-56. The Men in Blue have dominated their neighbors of late in the 50-over format of cricket. The fact that Sri Lanka have won only two of their last ten matches against India solidifies the aforementioned claim.

Speaking of the two teams' head-to-head record in Sri Lanka, India leads by 28-27. The Islanders have an opportunity to take the lead against India in home ODIs by performing well in the upcoming series.

India vs Sri Lanka: Numbers you need to know before the ODI series

🗣️🗣️ The youngsters in the team are very talented #TeamIndia vice-captain @BhuviOfficial on the youngsters in the squad💪#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FHFvZo5UZI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2021

Among the players in the two squads for this series, Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-getter in India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches. The southpaw has scored 983 runs in 16 innings against the Islanders.

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the most wickets (17) in battles between the two countries. Kumar was the Man of the Match in the previous ODI between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee