IND vs SL weather update: Kolkata weather report on January 12 for 2nd India vs Sri Lanka ODI

An uninterrupted game awaits fans as the weather forecast for the second IND vs Sri Lanka ODI in Kolkata has zero chance of rain playing spoilsport. India, who currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin, will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens on Thursday, January 12.

The Men in Blue thoroughly dominated the first game to win it by 67 runs. Riding on a 143-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, coupled with Virat Kohli's 45th ODI ton, the hosts posted 373/7 in 50 overs.

Indian bowlers backed the batters well to put the Lankans on the backfoot before Dasun Shanaka launched a carnage. He smashed an unbeaten 108 off 88 balls, but it wasn't enough to take the side home.

BCCI @BCCI



A conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as - By



Full interview #TeamIndia #INDvSL

bit.ly/3QxmJCu Of mutual admiration 🤝, dealing with expectations & starting the year with a gloriousA conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as @surya_14kumar chats with centurion @imVkohli - By @ameyatilak Full interview Of mutual admiration 🤝, dealing with expectations & starting the year with a glorious 💯A conversation that will brighten up your Wednesday morning as @surya_14kumar chats with centurion @imVkohli 😃- By @ameyatilakFull interview 🔽 #TeamIndia #INDvSLbit.ly/3QxmJCu https://t.co/StExnar1V1

The Men in Blue is likely to remain unchanged and will hope to keep the momentum going and wrap up the series in the second game. However, the Indian think tank will hope for a better performance from the bowlers as they prepare for the ODI World Cup at home.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have played well in patches and have a lot of work to do before the second game. Shanaka will have to inspire his teammates to come up with better performances as the Lankans look to level the series in Kolkata.

Kolkata Weather, Eden Gardens Weather Report on January 12 - No rain predicted

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu

#INDvsSL

#CricketTwitter

This is what happened last time Rohit Sharma played against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. An innings that could make anyone fall in love with Cricket. 264* NOT OUT. This is what happened last time Rohit Sharma played against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. An innings that could make anyone fall in love with Cricket. 264* NOT OUT. #INDvsSL#CricketTwitter https://t.co/JqznJWoGsx

Fans in Kolkata are likely to witness a full 100 overs of action in the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover between 27 and 17 degrees Celsius. While there will be zero cloud cover throughout the game, the humidity will be around 50 percent.

Overall, it will be pleasant for the players, and a good game is expected on Thursday.

Also Read: "Where do you fit him?" - Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav's absence from India's ODI playing XI

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes