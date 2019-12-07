Ind vs WI 2019: 3 times India chased down 200-plus in T20Is

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli fashioned yet another triumph for India in a tough chase. After West Indies posted a mammoth 207 for 5 batting first, Kohli responded with his career-best 94 not out from 50 balls as India won the game by six wickets, with eight balls to spare.

The Indian captain hit six fours and as many sixes, coming up with his trademark wristy flicks and drives, to which the West Indies bowlers had no response. Befor Kohli took over, it was KL Rahul who set the wheels of the chase in motion after Rohit Sharma had a rare failure. Rahul blazed his way to 62 from 40, and featured in an exact 100-run stand with Kohli for the second wicket.

Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer hit his maiden T20I fifty after Evin Lewis got the team off to a brilliant start with a blazing 40 from 17. Skipper Kieron Pollard (37 from 19), and Jason Holder (24* from 9) took Windies past 200, but their efforts were eventually in vain.

Friday was the third instance of India chasing down 200-plus in a T20I. Here’s a look at the two previous occasions Team India achieved the feat.

207 vs Sri Lanka at Mohali, 2009

This was the 2nd T20I of the two-match series played between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali on December 12, 2009. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Sri Lanka posted an imposing 206 for 7 on the board.

Skipper Kumar Sangakkara was the star of the show for the visitors with 59 from 31 balls. Lower down the order, Angelo Mathews blasted an unbeaten 26 from 13 balls to haul Sri Lanka past 200. For India, Yuvraj Singh was the star performer with 3 for 23.

Yuvraj wasn’t done in the game yet. With the bat, he smashed an unbeaten 60 from 25 balls to lift India to victory in the last over. Yuvraj hit three fours and five sixes as India made easy meat of the target.

Before Yuvraj’s heroics, Virender Sehwag made a typical 64 from 36 balls. His innings featured seven fours and three sixes, as India got off to a terrific start in the chase. Batting at number three, MS Dhoni also contributed 46 from 28, as India constantly maintained the pressure on the Lankans in the chase.

202 vs Australia at Rajkot, 2013

Yuvraj Singh was at the centre of India’s only other 200-plus chase in T20Is. India were chasing 202 to win the only T20I against Australia at Rajkot on October 10, 2013. They got off to a rollicking start. However, India were 80 for 3 in the ninth over when they lost Shikhar Dhawan for 32. Soon, a well-set Kohli also perished for 29.

Under pressure, Yuvraj took it upon himself to deliver. He rocketed away to 77 from 35 balls as India chased down the target with two balls to spare. The left-hander hit eight fours and five sixes, and was unbeaten as India romped home by six wickets. Clint McKay was taken for 50 runs in his four overs while Nathan Coulter-Nile conceded 44 in his quota of overs.

Earlier, opener Aaron Finch lifted Australia to 201 for 7 with a brilliant 89 from 52 balls. The innings featured 14 fours and a six. Nic Maddinson chipped in with 34 from 16 while Glenn Maxwell contributed a cameo of 27 from 13. Ravichandran Ashwin had a horror day with the ball, conceding 41 in two overs while Ishant Sharma was taken for 52 in his four.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and R Vinay Kumar both claimed three wickets each to reduce the damage to some extent before Yuvraj teed off, and lifted India to glory.