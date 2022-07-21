3 unheralded West Indies players who can pose challenge to India in ODIs

The international calendar is packed. Less than a week after completing their series win over England, India will take on West Indies in another three-match ODI series. The hosts too completed their ODI series against Bangladesh and are ready to host Shikhar Dhawan and Co.

The Men in Blue will be without their regular stars as the selectors have rested Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side and the onus will be on the senior left-hander to take up the mantle of a relatively young and inexperienced side.

West Indies struggled in the ODI series against Bangladesh, but they have players at their disposal who can cause a lot of headaches for this Indian side.

BCCI



Here's first net session in Trinidad



#WIvIND Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies. Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's first net session in Trinidad

In this article, we take a look at three unheralded West Indies players who can pose a challenge to India in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

#3 Jayden Seales

Jayden Seales will take the new ball for West Indies.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales played just one game against Bangladesh. He is likely to get more game time against India with Anderson Phillip and Romario Shepherd having opted out of the ODIs.

He is the perfect bowler who could cause trouble to a relatively inexperienced Indian batting order. He hits the hard lengths and gets the ball to swing both ways.

Apart from this, he nails his yorkers at the death and these skills were on display with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and with Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League.

In last season's LPL, Seales emerged as the stand-out seamer as he picked up 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.81.

#2 Gudakesh Motie

Gudakesh Motie picked up six wickets against Bangladesh.

In his first ODI series against Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie picked up six wickets at an economy rate of just three. Still new to international cricket, Motie, with his left-arm spin, has the variations to pose problems for India. He will be keen to make a mark against a top-tier team like India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Nicholas Pooran captains Motie in the CPL and understands his skillsets - slow turn and drift and he also has a quick arm ball that fizzes through after pitching.

In the recent series, the Indian batting has struggled to hit their stride against thrifty left-arm spin and this is where Motie can come into his own.

#1 Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein can be a trump card for West Indies in the ODIs against West Indies.

Another left-arm spinner who has been very impressive for the West Indies in his short career so far is Akeal Hosein.

He did not have an entirely good series against Bangladesh, but he is still the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI Super League. The youngster has picked up 35 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 23.37 at an economy rate of 4.46.

India's batting features a few right-handers and if Hosein can find his lengths, he will surely pose a threat in this series.

He was a net bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and this can be his time to shine and get a deal with an IPL side for next season.

