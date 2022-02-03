5 close ODI encounters between Men in Blue and West Indies in India

After losing 0-3 in the ODI series in South Africa, Team India will be keen to get their act right when they face West Indies at home. The Men in Blue will take on the Windies in a three-match ODI series, starting on February 6 in Ahmedabad. All the matches will be played at the same venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium, behind closed doors, owing to the threat of COVID-19.

West Indies will be on a high, having defeated England 3-2 in a tightly-contested T20I series at home recently. India and the Windies have faced each other in 133 one-dayers to date, with India winning 64 and their opponents 63. Two games have been tied while four produced no results.

In India as well, there is nothing much to pick between the two sides. Out of the 58 matches, the hosts have won 29 and West Indies 28. One match has been tied. India have had the upper hand in recent years, with the Caribbean side losing their grip. However, the hosts were dealt a big blow ahead of the series, with Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad testing positive for COVID-19. It remains to be seen how India will cope in the trio's absence.

India vs West Indies: 5 one-day matches that went down to the wire

Ahead of the India-West Indies ODIs, we look back at five close encounters between the teams in matches held in India.

#5 Only ODI, Ahmedabad (1988)

Former Windies pacer Patrick Patterson. Pic: Getty Images

West Indies played a one-off ODI against India in Ahmedabad in 1988 and claimed a two-run victory in a low-scoring thriller. The Men in Blue elected to field first after winning the toss and cleaned up the visitors for 196 in 48.3 overs. It was a good all-round show by the Indian bowlers as Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Arshad Ayub claimed two wickets each.

India would have been confident of chasing down the target. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and Kris Srikkanth’s 53 was the only batting effort of note. Kapil’s run out for 21 left them reeling at 136 for 6. Ravi Shastri (19), Arshad Ayub (14) and Chetan Sharma (16*) kept India’s hopes alive.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #WestIndies #INDvWI Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19. Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's ODI squad for the series against West Indies after 4 players (Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini) and 3 staff test positive for Covid-19.#India #WestIndies #INDvWI https://t.co/mabh66pwLS

In the end, though, they finished on 194 for 9, coming tantalizingly close to winning. Patrick Patterson (3/26) and Winston Benjamin (2/30) kept India under pressure right through the chase.

#4 3rd ODI, Visakhapatnam (1994)

Former India opener Navjot Sidhu. Pic: Getty Images

India beat West Indies by four runs in Visakhapatnam in November 1994, in the third ODI of a five-match series. The match was reduced to 44 overs per side and the delay was due to a bizarre reason - the tourists’ kit had been flown on to Chennai (then Madras) by mistake.

India were sent into bat and put up an impressive 260 for 4 on the board. Navjot Sidhu hit a brilliant 114* off 103 balls. He smashed nine fours and two sixes in his memorable knock. Sachin Tendulkar also contributed 54 and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin 45.

In response, West Indies got off to a confident start after being docked one over for slow over rate. Openers Phil Simmons (51) and Stuart Williams (49) added 86. Brian Lara also chipped in with 39 and, at one stage, West Indies were 145 for 1. However, India hit back courtesy of Manoj Prabhakar (2/61) and Anil Kumble (2/41).

Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 @Zohaib1981

Navjot Sidhu making an unbeaten 114 V West Indies

@ Vishakapatnam.

Missing luggage held up the one-dayer. West Indies' kit was wrongly routed to Madras, & there was time for only 44 overs apiece. It was a cracking match. Indian won by 4 runs

@sherryontopp #ONTHISDAY 7-11-1994Navjot Sidhu making an unbeaten 114 V West Indies@ Vishakapatnam.Missing luggage held up the one-dayer. West Indies' kit was wrongly routed to Madras, & there was time for only 44 overs apiece. It was a cracking match. Indian won by 4 runs #ONTHISDAY 7-11-1994Navjot Sidhu making an unbeaten 114 V West Indies @ Vishakapatnam. Missing luggage held up the one-dayer. West Indies' kit was wrongly routed to Madras, & there was time for only 44 overs apiece. It was a cracking match. Indian won by 4 runs@sherryontopp https://t.co/3ZMvRqBHga

Carl Hooper’s (74* off 47) blazing effort kept West Indies in the hunt. It all came down to six off the last ball to tie the contest, but Hooper managed only two off Prabhakar as India sneaked home in a tense finish.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar