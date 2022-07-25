IND vs WI 2022: 7 Indian players who made their ODI debut under Shikhar Dhawan before Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan became the eighth Indian cricketer to make his ODI debut under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy yesterday. The right-arm fast bowler had been impressive in recent T20Is and IPL matches.

Khan made an uneventful debut in ODI cricket, though, as he conceded 54 runs in six overs without managing to take a wicket. It will be interesting to see if he gets more opportunities to play ODI cricket for India.

Last year, the following seven Indian cricketers started their ODI careers under Shikhar Dhawan. In this listicle, we will look at those players' career graph since then and their current position in the Indian team.

#1 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was part of India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 (Image: Getty)

Ishan Kishan made his ODI debut in Shikhar Dhawan's first match as Indian skipper in the 50-over format. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a 42-ball 59 on debut against Sri Lanka on July 18, 2021.

Following his brilliant start, Kishan has been a regular member of India's white-ball squads. He was even part of India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav scored a hundred in a T20I against England this year (Image: Getty)

Suryakumar Yadav won the Man of the Series award in his maiden ODI series for India. Playing under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy, Yadav played some excellent knocks and starred in India's 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka.

Like Ishan Kishan, Yadav started his ODI career on July 18, 2021 and has become an integral part of India's white-ball squads.

#3 Chetan Sakariya

Left-arm fast bowler Chetan Sakariya played his first ODI against Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021. He returned with figures of 2/34 on his ODI debut, but surprisingly, he has not received another chance to play 50-over cricket for India.

Sakariya will soon head to Australia to play in the T20 Max series. He will be keen to perform well and gain the selectors' attention.

#4 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL (Image: Getty)

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was one of the five debutants in the ODI between India and Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021. He bagged a three-wicket haul on debut.

However, just like Chetan Sakariya, Chahar is yet to play another ODI for India. Ravi Bishnoi seems to have pipped him in the race to become India's secondary leg-spinner after Yuzvendra Chahal.

#5 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka last year. The left-handed batter scored seven runs off 14 deliveries while batting at number seven.

Rana has done well in IPL matches, but the selectors have not given him another chance to play for India after the Sri Lanka tour.

#6 Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham scored two runs on his ODI debut (Image: Getty)

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham scored two runs and took one wicket on ODI debut against Sri Lanka. It proved to be Gowtham's only international appearance for India.

He had an average IPL season with the Lucknow Super Giants this year, meaning he will have to wait a bit longer before playing for India again.

#7 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson played his first ODI against Sri Lanka last year (Image: Getty)

Current Indian wicket-keeper Sanju Samson made his ODI debut under Shikhar Dhawan in the final match of the series against Sri Lanka last year. Samson scored a 46-ball 46 and impressed on debut.

He is the wicket-keeper of the Indian team in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies.

