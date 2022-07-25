“The lot coming into Indian cricket are serious match-winners” - Danish Kaneria impressed with Team India’s pool of talent

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria is amazed by the kind of talent that Indian cricket has been producing lately. He stated that a number of players who have made their entry into international cricket in recent years have match-winning capabilities.

Despite the absence of a number of their star cricketers, India have triumphed in the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies by clinching the first two games. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side won the second ODI by two wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The visitors were chasing 312 for victory in the second ODI and won the game, courtesy of half-centuries from Axar Patel (64* off 35), Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54).

Praising Team India’s growing pool of talent, Kaneria said on YouTube channel:

“The youngsters in the Indian team like Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson took responsibility after skipper Shikhar Dhawan got out (in the second ODI). This is a big thing. The lot that is coming into Indian cricket are serious match-winners - be it bowlers, all-rounders or finishers. They put an extra topping on the flavor.”

India were in trouble in their chase of 312 as they slipped to 79 for three in the 18th over. Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan struggled for fluency and was dismissed for 13 off 31 balls. Shubman Gill looked good during his 43 before giving his wicket away in bizarre fashion while attempting a cheeky scoop.

Suryakumar Yadav (nine) then chopped one back into his stumps. Shreyas and Samson steadied the innings with a 99-run stand before Axar went berserk in the end.

“Hats off to the young team” - Kaneria praises India over series victory

Although West Indies are not a very strong side, Kaneria opined that India’s victory is an impressive achievement since it came overseas and that too without most of their main players. He elaborated:

“In absence of big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah among many others, these boys have won overseas. Be it an A, B or C team, when you go overseas, conditions are against you. Hats off to the young team. Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy has been admirable. He has rotated the bowlers very well.”

India will conclude the ODI series with the last match in Trinidad on Wednesday (July 27). Rohit Sharma will then take charge of the side for the five-match T20I series, which starts on July 29.

