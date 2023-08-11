IND vs WI 2023: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill pitch history and T20I records

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will host the final two T20Is of the India vs West Indies series. This venue is likely to be among the hosts of the T20 World Cup next year, which is why both teams will be keen to understand the conditions in Lauderhill.

When India toured West Indies and USA last year, they won both T20Is hosted by Lauderhill. The visitors need to win the upcoming two T20Is as well to avoid a series loss against West Indies. Before the last two T20Is begin, here's a look at the pitch history of Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill T20I records and stats

Teams batting first have enjoyed a lot of success at this venue and fans have witnessed some high-scoring T20I matches in Lauderhill. Back in 2016, West Indies and India scored more than 480 runs in 40 overs of a T20I game hosted by this ground.

Here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground:

Match played: 14

Match won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 245/6 - West Indies vs. India, 2016

Lowest team total: 81 - New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2010

Highest successful run-chase: 98/6 - India vs. West Indies, 2019

Highest individual score: 110* - KL Rahul (IND) vs. West Indies, 2016

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Sunil Narine (WI) vs. New Zealand, 2012

Average first-innings score: 165

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcasted live from Lauderhill tomorrow before Rovman Powell and Hardik Pandya come out for the coin toss. As mentioned ahead, the pitch has been good for batting, but chasing targets has been difficult.

Not a single team has managed to chase down a target of more than 100 runs on this ground. KL Rahul smashed a hundred for India at this venue in 2016, but he is not a part of the current squad.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill last T20I match

India beat West Indies by 88 runs under Hardik Pandya's captaincy in the last T20I match hosted by Lauderhill. A brilliant 40-ball 64 from Shreyas Iyer guided India to a 188-run total. In response, West Indies managed only 100 runs. Ravi Bishnoi bagged four wickets for the visitors.

11 sixes were hit in the match. A total of 17 wickets fell, with spinners taking 11 of them.

Brief Scores: India 188/7 (Shreyas Iyer 64, Odean Smith 3/33) beat West Indies 100 (Shimron Hetmyer 56, Ravi Bishnoi 4/16) by 88 runs.