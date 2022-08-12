IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 reasons why Shikhar Dhawan being replaced by KL Rahul as skipper is the right move 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (August 11), named KL Rahul as captain for the ODI series in Zimbabwe later in the month. The Men in Blue will take on the African nation in three matches from August 18 to 22. All three games will be played in Harare.

During the initial announcement of the squad, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had impressed as leader against the West Indies, was retained as captain. However, on Thursday, the BCCI came out with an official release, which stated:

"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side.”

As per the updated squad, Dhawan has been named as vice-captain for the Zimbabwe tour. While there have been mixed reactions to the decision, we look at three reasons why the move is the right one.

#1 KL Rahul is the designated vice-captain

KL Rahul during the tour of South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

As per the original arrangement, following Virat Kohli’s exit as captain, Rohit Sharma is the team’s full-time leader and Rahul the vice-captain. Being that way, whenever the captain is unavailable due to any reason, the vice-captain is expected to take charge. However, since Rahul has been battling so many injury and fitness issues, people have perhaps forgotten this fact.

Rahul, who led the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the Indian Premier League (2022), was appointed captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home in June. However, a day ahead of the series, he was ruled out due to a groin injury and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named leader.

Rahul would have led the team in England as well, during the rescheduled Test in Birmingham, after Rohit tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was not part of the tour as he went to Germany for his sports hernia surgery. Now that he has been declared fit, as per the hierarchy in place, the batter has been handed the captaincy in Rohit’s absence.

#2 India need to give Rahul enough chances to prove his leadership

India need to groom someone for the leadership role. Pic: Getty Images

Although it has been less than a year since Rohit took over as Team India’s full-time skipper, talks are already on about who could be his successor. This is because the ‘Hitman’ is already 35.

If all goes according to plan, he looks set to lead the team in this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and next year’s 50-over World Cup at home. He might not go on for longer after that, at least not in all three formats.

India need to start grooming a replacement for Rohit. There are a few contenders like Jasprit Bumrah and Pant. However, since the selectors named Rahul as the full-time vice-captain, it looks like they are hoping for him to fill the leadership role once Rohit steps out.

Given the above scenario, the Indian think tank needs to give him as many chances as possible to prove his captaincy skills. As such, one can understand why Rahul replaced Dhawan as captain for the Zimbabwe series.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan as leader was always a stopgap arrangement

Shikhar Dhawan plays only ODIs for India. Pic: Getty Images

The decision to pick Rahul as skipper for the Zimbabwe ODIs after Dhawan was named leader earlier in the same series seems rather unfair. Those criticizing the move have a point. Dhawan did nothing wrong as captain during the tour of the West Indies. On the contrary, he excelled and led the Men in Blue to a historic 3-0 whitewash, becoming the first-ever Indian captain to cleansweep the Windies in their own backyard.

Looking beyond the euphoria, though, the naming of Dhawan as captain was always a stopgap arrangement. Harsh as it may sound, the fact is that the 36-year-old plays only one format of the game for India. Had Rahul been available for the West Indies ODIs, he would have been named captain for that series as well.

To his credit, Dhawan has done a commendable job as leader whenever he has been asked to step into the role. Being a highly mature individual, he would understand why the selectors made the move of replacing him as captain once Rahul was fit and available.

