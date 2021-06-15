IND W v ENG W Prediction: Who will win today's IND-W v ENG-W Test?

For the first time since 2014, India Women don the whites as they take on England Women in a one-off Test in Bristol starting Wednesday, June 16.

India Women, who are playing a red-ball match after 2,401 days, have named a solid squad, with Shafali Verma, among others, getting their maiden Test call-up. Experienced players like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who were part of the previous Test, are also part of the contingent.

England Women, meanwhile, have taken part in a few Ashes Tests against Australia Women. The last such encounter, which took place in 2019, ended in a draw. With relatively more experience in the format and greater familiarity with the conditions in Bristol, Heather Knight's women should enter the contest as the favorites.

The head-to-head record between India Women and England Women makes for interesting reading. 10 of the 13 Tests the two teams have played against each other have ended in a draw, with India winning two and England one. Interestingly, England have never won a Test against India at home, with two losses to go with six draws.

India are in search of their fourth consecutive win in the Test format, which would eclipse the previous world record of three. England, on the other hand, are searching for their first home Test victory against the Women in Blue.

England Women vs India Women One-off Test: Who will triumph in Bristol?

England Women have played four Tests since India Women last featured in one.

On paper, both teams are fairly evenly matched with a fruitful blend of experience and youth.

India Women can call upon the services of their famed batting trio of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj. Punam Raut completes a formidable lineup, with the only question being Mandhana's opening partner.

Shafali Verma is finally part of the Test squad, but she has never even played a first-class game. The youngster might be out of her depth in Bristol, even though she adds an exciting dimension to the top order. Jemimah Rodrigues, who is in a rough patch at the moment, could hold on to her place in the XI and will have to blunt the new ball against a lethal English pace attack.

The numbers don't make for great reading. While Kaur has played only two Tests and averages 8.66 in the format, Mandhana has featured in an equal number of games with an average of 27 to show for. Raj, who holds several records in Tests, is the pillar of the batting order and might have too much on her plate along with all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Others, like wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia, have never played a Test before. In fact, only eight members of the Indian squad have prior Test experience, which pales in comparison to England's 11. However, all but two of the Indian Women's players have featured in first-class matches, which isn't something England can claim.

The Indian pace attack, led by veterans Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey, inspires confidence. But the spin contingent, which features Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht, hasn't been very effective in the longest format of the game.

England Women, on the other hand, have a well-rounded side despite Sarah Glenn and Freya Davies being released to fulfill domestic commitments. With a rock-solid batting lineup featuring Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones, the hosts could have the edge in that department.

The bowling attack, too, looks ironclad on paper. Pacers Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross are supported by the quality left-arm spin of Sophie Ecclestone, with many of the batters capable of rolling their arm over as well.

The fact that England Women haven't played any first-class games since 2014, barring the four Tests against Australia, is a cause for concern. But the experience in the side, and the stupendous form most of their players have been in, stands out.

The one-off Test between India Women and England Women will come down to which side executes their plans better. While this isn't a high-stakes tournament, the scars of the 2017 ODI World Cup final and the 2020 T20 World Cup final may be at the back of the visitors' minds.

Rain is on the forecast for every day in Bristol, and history suggests that most women's Tests - especially those contested by India and England - end with the spoils being shared. And while England Women will have a minor psychological advantage and enter the contest as the favored team, a draw seems to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Draw

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule