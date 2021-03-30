Smriti Mandhana climbs to the sixth spot on the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Batswomen

Indian Women's Cricket Team opener Smriti Mandhana has climbed up to the sixth position in the updated ICC T20I Rankings for Batswomen. Mandhana's opening partner Shafali Verma has retained her No.1 rank.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) published the latest Women's T20I Rankings on Tuesday (March 30). The charts were updated after considering the performances in the final T20I between India Women and South Africa Women and the first T20I between Australia Women and New Zealand Women.

There were no changes in the Top 5, as Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Meg Lanning, and Alyssa Healy held on to their respective positions. Suzie Bates, who is not part of the White Ferns squad for the series against Australia Women, lost her sixth ranking to Smriti Mandhana.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma starred in the Indian women's cricket team's T20I win against South Africa Women. The two openers built a 96-run partnership in a run-chase of 114 runs, where Verma hit a 30-ball 60.

Smriti Mandhana was not the only Indian Women's Team player to rise on the ICC T20I Rankings

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the Player of the Match in the final T20I against South Africa Women

Rajeshwari Gayakwad jumped 12 spots in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings for Bowlers, thanks to her 3/9 in the third T20I against South Africa Women. She currently holds a career-best 13th ranking.

Meanwhile, Arundhati Reddy has also improved her ranking. The Indian women's cricket team star has moved up 15 places to settle in the 56th position.

Australian women's cricket team leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has broken into the Top 10 after returning with figures of 1/18 in the first T20I against New Zealand Women. Her compatriot Nicola Carey has moved up from the 60th to the 57th rank courtesy of her 1/20 versus the White Ferns.

Georgia Wareham moves into the 🔝 10 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Rankings for bowlers! 🔥



Full rankings 👉 https://t.co/SwdtryCDwP pic.twitter.com/5IAWHbEd7l — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2021