IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022: Preview, pitch report, match start time, date and live streaming details

India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) will clash in the opening game of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, July 29, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This is a Group A fixture.

Barbados Women and Pakistan Women are the other two sides in Group A while Group B comprises of England Women, New Zealand Women, South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women.

India Women have had good preparation coming into the marquee competition with their previous series against Sri Lanka Women. They registered a 2-1 win in the three-match series. India Women won their first two games by 34 runs and five wickets, respectively, to take an unassailable lead.

The Women in Blue have come close to winning a global event twice in recent times in the 2017 ODI World Cup and the 2020 T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be eager to go all the way and take that extra step this time around.

Australian Women, on the other hand, recently participated in a T20I tri-series featuring Ireland and Pakistan Women. They have won two out of their last five games, with three matches yielding no result.

Australia Women are the defending champions of the Women’s T20 World Cup, beating India Women in the final in 2020. They have won the competition a record five times and are one of the strongest contenders in the Commonwealth Games as well.

The Southern Stars have a good record over India Women in global tournaments. They are also the No. 1-ranked team in the Women’s T20 rankings.

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women, Match 1, Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022

Date and Time: July 29, Friday, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

IND-W vs AUS-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston in Birmingham is balanced in nature. It is expected to be good for batting. The fast bowlers will have help initially and batters will have to be careful early on in the innings and can play their shots later on.

The pacers need to make early inroads to put the batting side under pressure. The average first innings total at this venue is 126.

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable XIs

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown.

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Prediction

India Women have the momentum following their successful white-ball tour against Sri Lanka Women. They have a well-balanced squad with different players stepping up each time.

However, Australia Women have gotten the better of India Women more often than not. They are a perfectly balanced unit and have been consistently dominant in women’s cricket over the years across all formats. Going by their record against India Women, the Aussies are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter

IND-W vs AUS-W telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv App

