IND-W vs AUS-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

India Women will take on Australia Women in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tomorrow (Thursday, February 23) evening at Newlands. This match is a rematch of the last edition's final, where the Aussies beat the Women in Blue to win the championship.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be keen to avenge that defeat tomorrow evening. Australia Women, on the other hand, will aim to continue their winning momentum and reach another T20 World Cup Final. The Aussies are undefeated in this year's tournament so far.

Ahead of this exciting semifinal match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between India Women and Australia Women.

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against India Women by a margin of 22-7. The two nations have met in 29 T20Is, with the Aussies emerging victorious 22 times.

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Talking about the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, Australia Women lead India Women by 3-2. Both teams beat each other once in the previous edition of the mega event.

Last 5 IND-W vs AUS-W matches

Australia Women played a five-match T20I series against India Women last December. The Aussies won the series by 4-1. Here is a short summary of all five games played during the series:

AUS-W (196/4) beat IND-W (142) by 54 runs, Dec 20, 2022. AUS-W (188/3) beat IND-W (181/5) by 7 runs, Dec 17, 2022. AUS-W (172/8) beat IND-W (151/7) by 21 runs, Dec 14, 2022. IND-W (187/5) beat AUS-W (187/1) via Super Over, Dec 11, 2022. AUS-W (173/1) beat IND-W (172/5) by 9 wickets, Dec 9, 2022.

Which team will qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final tomorrow? Share your predictions in the comments box below.

