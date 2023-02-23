IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 records that were broken during India vs Australia match

India Women suffered yet another defeat against Australia Women in a knockout match as they crashed out of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 earlier today. The Women in Blue lost against the Aussies in a close semifinal match at Newlands.

Australia Women won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-pressure game. A magnificent half-century from Beth Mooney helped the Aussies post 172/4 in their 20 overs. Chasing 173 for the win, India Women were 133/4 in the 15th over, but Harmanpreet Kaur's unfortunate run-out, followed by a lower-order collapse, led to India Women's defeat.

The Women in Blue scored 167/8 in their 20 overs, losing the match by five runs. Fans should note that Australia Women also defeated India Women in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final and the Commonwealth Games 2022 Final.

While the match result would have hurt the Indian fans a lot, the Australian fans would have been delighted. It was an excellent game of cricket, where both teams gave their 100%.

Multiple records were broken in the match as well. Here's a list of the top three records broken.

#1 Highest total in a losing cause in Women's T20 World Cup

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



#AUSvIND Highest total in losing cause in Women's T20 WC:167/8 - Indiav AUS, today163/5 - Australiav ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2009160/9 - New Zealandv IND, 2018158/4 - South Africav WI🏝️, 2010151/7 - New Zealandv AUS, 2020 Highest total in losing cause in Women's T20 WC:167/8 - India🇮🇳 v AUS🇦🇺, today163/5 - Australia🇦🇺 v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, 2009160/9 - New Zealand🇳🇿 v IND🇮🇳, 2018158/4 - South Africa🇿🇦 v WI🏝️, 2010151/7 - New Zealand🇳🇿 v AUS🇦🇺, 2020#AUSvIND

It is quite rare to see a team lose a match despite scoring 167 runs in a women's T20I match. India Women brought their 'A' game to the table and aggregated 167 runs in the second innings, but fell short by five runs.

Courtesy of this result, India Women set a new record for the highest total in a losing cause in Women's T20 World Cup matches. Australia Women previously held this record. They scored 163/5 in a match against England Women back in 2009 and yet ended up losing the game.

#2 Most Women's T20 World Cup matches as an opening pair

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



#INDvAUS Most matches by opening pairs in Women's T20 WC:15* - Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney14 - Charlotte Edwards & Sarah Taylor🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿10 - Lizelle Lee & Dane van Niekerk Most matches by opening pairs in Women's T20 WC:15* - Alyssa Healy & Beth Mooney🇦🇺14 - Charlotte Edwards & Sarah Taylor🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿10 - Lizelle Lee & Dane van Niekerk🇿🇦#INDvAUS

Australia Women got off to a great start in the first innings thanks to a 52-run stand between their openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. The opening duo of Australia now own the record for the most innings opened together in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Before the semi-final against India Women, Healy and Mooney jointly held the record with England Women's Charlotte Edwards and Sarah Taylor (14 innings). Earlier today, Healy and Mooney opened the batting for Australia Women for the 15th time at the grand stage.

#3 Highest individual score by an Indian in Women's T20 WC knockout matches

Australia v India - ICC Women's T20 WC South Africa 2023 Semi Final (Image: Getty)

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was reportedly ill ahead of the match and decided to play this game despite her sickness. Kaur led the team from the front with a fantastic half-century. She scored 52 runs off just 34 balls before getting run-out in an unfortunate way.

With this innings, Kaur has set a record for the highest score by an Indian in Women's T20 WC knockouts. Punam Raut previously held the record for her 44-run knock against Australia Women in the 2010 T20 WC semifinals.

