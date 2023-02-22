IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Newlands, Cape Town Pitch history, and T20 Women's World Cup records

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals will start tomorrow (February 23) with a battle between India Women and Australia Women at Newlands. The two finalists of the previous edition of the mega-event will clash for a place in this year's summit clash.

Australia Women have been invincible in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 so far, recording four wins in as many matches. Meanwhile, India Women have recorded three wins in four games so far. Their only defeat came against England Women.

Defending champions Australia Women will start as the favorites to win but India Women have beaten the Aussies seven times in T20Is, which will give them a lot of confidence heading into the semi-final.

Before the game begins, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Newlands.

Newlands, Cape Town, T20 records and stats

T20 matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 102 - Muneeba Ali (PAK-W) vs. IRE-W, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/18 - Nashra Sandhu (PAK-W) vs. IRE-W, 2023

Highest team score: 213/5 - ENG-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Lowest team score: 95 - IRE-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 151/3 - IND-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Average 1st innings score: 149

Newlands Pitch report

The wicket in Cape Town has been great for batting. England Women scored 213 on this ground a few days ago, while South Africa Women chased a 117-run target without losing wickets.

Fans should expect the batters to dominate the proceedings tomorrow.

Newlands, Cape Town, last Women's T20 World Cup match

In the last T20I at this venue, South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 10 wickets. A disciplined bowling effort helped South Africa Women restrict Bangladesh Women to 113 in their 20 overs. Laura Woolvardt and Tazman Brits' half-centuries guided South Africa Women to a 10-wicket win.

Only one six was hit in the entire match. A total of six wickets fell in the game, with the pacers bagging all six of them.

Poll : 0 votes