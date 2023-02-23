IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final 1 Toss Update: Today match players list, teams & umpires 

India Women face a tough task when they take on Australia Women in semi-final 1 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23.

The Aussies will go into the match as favorites. They have a dominant record over the Women in Blue, which they have maintained even in knockout clashes.

Apart from history, form also favors Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final. India have been inconsistent en route to booking their place in the last four. While they beat Pakistan and West Indies, they lost the game against England despite getting off to a sensational start with the ball. In the end, it took an unconvincing five-run win (DLS method) over Ireland in their last group match for India to book their place in the semis.

India Women suffered a major setback ahead of the semi-final as pacer Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection. For Australia, Alyssa Healy was declared fit ahead of the game. She missed the team's last group match against South Africa due to a quad injury.

Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 toss result

Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Meg Lanning said:

“Looks a pretty good wicket. Conditions are really good, so get out there and have some fun.”

Jess Jonassen comes in for Alana King, while a fit Alyssa Healy replaces Annabel Sutherland.

For India, Pooja Vastrakar has been replaced by Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav comes in for Rajeshwari Gayakwad, while Yastika Bhatia also gets a game.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Today Match Playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Today Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match player list

India Women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana

Australia Women squad: Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth

IND-W vs AUS-W: Today T20 World Cup Match umpires

On-field umpires: Kim Cotton, Nimali Perera

TV umpire: Sue Redfern

Match Referee: Shandre Fritz

Poll : 0 votes