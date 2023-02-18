IND-W vs ENG-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: St. George's Park, Gqeberha Pitch history, and T20 Women's World Cup records

St. George's Park will play host to a double-header in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 today (February 18). The previous edition's runners-up India Women will play their third group stage match against the undefeated England Women team. Later in the day, hosts South Africa Women will square off against defending champions Australia Women.

It should be an entertaining day for fans in Gqeberha as the four semifinalists of the previous Women's T20 World Cup will be in action. Interestingly, both matches are rematches of the semifinals from the 2020 edition.

The venue has hosted two matches of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Before the India Women vs England Women match begins, here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous games played on this ground.

St. George's Park Women's T20 World Cup Records & stats

T20I matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 113/0 - AUS-W vs. SL-W, 2023.

Lowest team total: 107/7 - BAN-W vs. AUS- W, 2023.

Highest individual score: 57 - Nigar Sultana (BAN-W) vs. AUS-W, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 4/24 - Megan Schutt (AUS-W) vs. SL-W, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 110

St. George's Park Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has been a bit challenging for batting. In the two matches played on this ground, the teams batting first failed to cross the 120-run mark. Spinners and fast bowlers have enjoyed almost equal success on this pitch.

St. George's Park last match

In the last match at this venue, Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 10 wickets. Half-centuries from Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney helped the defending champions chase a 113-run target without breaking much sweat.

Only two sixes were hit in that match. Australia Women took eight wickets in the first innings, with pacers bagging five of them.

