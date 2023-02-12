IND-W vs PAK-W, BD-W vs SL-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Newlands, Cape Town Pitch history and T20 Women's World Cup records

Four Asian teams will be in action today (Sunday, February 12) at Newlands in Cape Town. India Women, Pakistan Women, and Bangladesh Women will open their respective campaigns in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, while Sri Lanka Women will aim to continue their winning momentum after a victory over South Africa Women on February 10.

Arch-rivals India Women and Pakistan Women will lock horns with each other for the seventh time in Women's T20 World Cup history. The Women in Blue have defeated their neighbors four times on the grand stage. Later in the day, Sri Lanka Women will cross swords with Bangladesh Women.

Newlands hosted the first match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, where the Islanders recorded a three-run win. Before the venue hosts two more matches in the mega event, here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous Women's T20 World Cup games hosted by this stadium.

Newlands, Cape Town, T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 68 - Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) vs. SA-W, 2023

Best bowling figures: 3/18 - Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) vs. SA-W, 2023

Highest team score: 129/4 - SL-W vs. SA-W, 2023

Lowest team score: 126/9 - SL-W vs. SA-W, 2023

Average 1st innings score: 129

Newlands Pitch Report

The pitch in Cape Town was good for batting as Sri Lanka Women posted a decent total of 129 runs on the board in the previous game on this ground. Chamari Athapaththu led her nation from the front with a half-century.

The wicket seemed to have gotten a bit slower as the match progressed. Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera scalped three wickets to help Sri Lanka Women win the game.

Newlands, Cape Town, last Women's T20 World Cup match

Sri Lanka Women won their previous Women's T20 World Cup match in Cape Town against South Africa Women. A 68-run knock from Chamari Athapaththu guided the island nation to 129/4 in their 20 overs. Chasing 130 for the win, South Africa Women failed to build big partnerships.

Inoka Ranaweera's three-wicket haul and economical spells from Oshadi Ranasinghe and Achini Kulasuriya guided the Sri Lankans to a close win.

A total of 13 wickets fell in the match, with spinners accounting for seven of them. The batters hit only one six in 40 overs.

