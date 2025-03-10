Dance, Dandiya and Drama: Capturing the flavor of India's 2025 Champions Trophy celebrations

Team India captured their second ICC title in less than a year, clinching the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue headed into the final against New Zealand as favorites and played like a champion side to register a four-wicket win, never allowing the Kiwis to get completely on top.

Bowling first after losing the toss, India did a great job to restrict New Zealand to 251-7 as Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each. In the chase, skipper Rohit Sharma (76 off 83) set the tone, while Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62) and KL Rahul (34* off 33) played crucial supporting roles.

There were unbridled celebrations in the Team India camp after Ravindra Jadeja (9*) pulled a short of length delivery from Will O'Rourke behind square leg for a four. As the Men in Blue savor yet another memorable ICC triumph, we bring you glimpses of some jubilant moments from the Indian camp.

Ro-Ko's Dandiya dance

As the Indian players ran onto the field to celebrate their triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, skipper Rohit and senior batter Kohli picked up a stump each. Then, almost as if impromptu, the duo played dandiya with the stumps. Not surprisingly, the video went viral in no time.

A massive victory can get even the less emotional ones to react in a different way. And so there was leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who was rather controlled in his emotions right through the tournament, smashing a ball on the ground in delight. You could be forgiven for mistaking him for Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer tries to do a Virat Kohli

When India won the Champions Trophy in England in 2013, Kohli enthusiastically performed the viral Gangnam Style dance. Reels of the same remains popular till date. Being the senior member of the team, Kohli stayed away from repeating the act this time. Shreyas took over the mantle from him and attempted something similar. The result wasn't as impressive, but who cares.

While Kohli did not go all out with his dancing celebrations on this occasion, he did perform a mini-version of the Bhangra. On the other hand, Jadeja joined forces with pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana and recreated the Gangnam Style celebration from India's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

Hardik Pandya recreates his famous 2024 T20 World Cup moment

Taking about recreating moments, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also decided to recreate his iconic celebration from the 2024 T20 World Cup. He took the Champions Trophy to the pitch, placed the trophy on it and pulled out the 'what's all the fuss about?' celebration.

There were plenty of tears rolling down Pandya's eyes when India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. This time, there were only smiles.

No photo without Virat bhai

When India won the 2011 ODI World Cup at home, Kohli was among the junior members of the MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue squad. He was among those who carried the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders in what was the Master Blaster's last World Cup. While explaining the gesture, he famously said that Tendulkar had carried the team on his shoulders for many years.

Fourteen years on, Kohli is now among the senior most members of the team, held in very high esteem by his mates. It wasn't surprising then that some of the players urged him to join a photo session. 'Virat bhai, aao na yaar,' they said. Within minutes, Kohli was in his elements and the distinction between senior and junior did not exist at all.

Jaddu and Rohit's family bonding, Virushka's hug

Any celebration is incomplete without family. Following the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, Jadeja was seen having a rather cute interaction with his daughter, who also seemed to be enjoying the limelight.

Rohit was also seen sharing some warm moments with his daughter and wife. There was also the mandatory Virushka moment as Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared an embrace.

