India vs Australia 2017: All you need to know about the fourth Test in Dharamsala

Pitch details, probable lineups, Jadeja eyes all round landmark and much more.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 02:47 IST

There’s a lot riding on both teams for the series finale

Before the series began, not many would have envisaged a winner-takes-all clash in Dharamsala. Yet, here we are after three riveting Tests. Even as quite a few acrimonious incidents both on and off the field have hogged the limelight, the premise is an intense tussle between two fiercely competitive teams.

A long and fulfilling home season has reached its final destination. With everything to fight for, India will seek one last push in order to bring a triumphant end to the proceedings. On the other hand, Australia will be aware of their rare chance to create history. In an era where home teams rule the roost, the conquest of unfamiliar territory has the power to bestow greatness and define legacies.

Let us take a close look at all factors influencing the final Test which begins on Saturday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

#5 Who has the momentum?

The prospect of playing in a series decider in India will keep Australia buoyant

As the third Test petered out to a tame draw, both camps jostled to claim the honours. The steadfast defense shown by Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb on the final day embodied Australia’s driven mindset. Steven Smith declared that the visitors had grabbed the momentum by forcing a grueling away series into a decider.

Meanwhile, the Indians chose to mask their underlying disappointment of not being able to force a decisive result in Ranchi. Having sent down countless overs in the season thus far, lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin displayed signs of physical and mental fatigue. With the score line reading 1-1, there cannot be a bigger motivation for their experienced players to rise to the challenge in Dharamsala.

Team Form (Last 5 matches in reverse chronological order)

India – DWLWW

Australia – DLWWW