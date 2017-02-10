Steven Smith says that India tour gives the team a chance to become an 'Australian great'

Smith feels that the upcoming tour can be an opportunity to make it into the history books of Australian cricket folklore.

10 Feb 2017

In spite of having an unconventional stance and technique, Steve Smith has enjoyed success in all conditions

Australian captain Steven Smith has been in exceptional form in the recent series against Pakistan where he amassed 441 runs with an overwhelming average of 110.25 which included two centuries.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, he opened up about the upcoming tour of India. He said, "Yep, if I can have a big series, then we are well on the way to doing well in this series. If you do well in India, this will give you massive credit. This tour can get you to the status of one of the all-time greats."

Australia’s last series victory in Test matches on Indian soil is way back 13 years back to 2004 when the Ricky Ponting-led side defeated the Indians 2-1. Subsequently, the team from Down Under has visited India thrice and have not managed to win a single Test match.

The closest they came to winning in India in recent years was in 2010 at Mohali but VVS Laxman's special knock handed India a one-wicket victory.

Australian captain Steven Smith has underlined the significance of their tour of India which will get underway on 23rd of February. Smith said that if they find a way to share the spoils in the series, then that would be a big achievement for his side given that his team is written off well before the commencement of the series.

He emphasised that by achieving success on this tour, few players can register themselves as all-time greats of Australia.

When asked about his batting, he replied that he has realised his strengths and will stick to the same in the sub-continent conditions. The Australian captain also stated the fact that he generally has been a good player of spin and has improved significantly after the tour of Sri Lanka last year where he was Australia’s top scorer with 247 runs.

However, that Test series ended 3-0 to the Lankans as the hosts outclassed Australia thoroughly. The Aussie captain also showered praise on his teammate Peter Handscomb. He pointed that Handscomb is well-prepared for the tour and that he has the ability to use the crease and churn out runs against the spinners.

Having received assistance from more than three fellow cricketers around the world, the Australian team will be tenacious against the Indians. They have practised hard at the ICC Cricket Centre in Dubai since the conclusion of Big Bash League. The inclusion of four spinners for the tour provides them a variety of options.

The time invested in preparing specifically for the tour could possibly pay dividends for the Kangaroos. We might not get to witness any one-sided affairs like we did in England’s visit but a series victory to India is inevitable.