India could jump to number 2 if they beat West Indies 5-0

West Indies would want to ensure they put up a good show since the World Cup qualification is on the line.

Kohli has to galvanise his team

What’s the story?

India’s next assignment against the West Indies might be a low-key affair, but the stakes are pretty high for the Virat Kohli-led outfit as far their position in the ICC ODI rankings are concerned.

If the Indian team manage to clinch the 5-match series 5-0, they will climb to number 2 in the rankings and will overtake Australia on the table.

Currently, India are ranked number 3 with 116 points and will edge Australia (117) by half a point on the table.

South Africa will continue to top the rankings.

The Details

However, if the West Indies manage to win two matches in the series it will push India to the fourth place and England will take the number 3 position.

Also, it will lift West Indies to 81 points from the current 77 points and will considerably narrow the margin with 8th-ranked Sri Lanka.

If India whitewashes the hosts, it will spell doom for the Jason Holder-led side as it will reduce their points to an abysmal 75 points and will effectively rule out their automatic qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup.

In case you didn’t know...

India had the chance to rise to number 1 in the rankings had they beaten Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, but the loss ensured that the men in blue remained at number 3.

As far as qualification scenario for the next World Cup is concerned, top 8 teams get automatic entry into the tournament and the 2 bottom placed teams will have to fight it out with other associate nations and the top 2 teams from this qualification round will join the other 8 teams in the main draw.

What's next?

India will take on West Indies in the first of the 5-match ODI tournament at the Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The slowish nature of the tracks will test the Indians who have been playing on true batting surfaces back in England during the Champions Trophy.

India could try new combinations in the series and hence youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav might get ample opportunities to showcase their skills.

Author's Take

Amidst the ongoing Anil Kumble-row, the Indian team would want to mute their doubters by putting in comprehensive performances in the 5-match series. Bear in mind that the team is without any head coach and MV Sridhar and Sanjay Bangar are in-charge of the team on this tour.

West Indies are no pushovers in their home conditions and Kohli's boys can take them lightly at their own peril and with the World Cup qualification on the cards, the series has plenty to offer.