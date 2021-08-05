IND vs ENG 2021: Why criticism against Rahane should stop

Ajinkya Rahane, India's Test vice-captain, has received unfair criticism in recent months. Fans and pundits have targeted the Mumbai man and have suggested team management should drop him. It is everyone's right to have an opinion.

But that does not allow anyone to create false propaganda. Criticism against Rahane is one such exaggeration.

Rahane was India's leading scorer in the last WTC cycle:

Rahane has scored 1159 runs in 18 Tests at an average of 42.92 in the last two years. No Indian has scored more runs in Tests than Rahane in this period. Rahane scored six 50's and three 100's during this period. The same statistics for any other player would be considered extraordinary.

Scoring runs are just one side of the coin. The situations in which he scored these runs add extra value to those numbers. Rahane top-scored in three of the four innings India played in the West Indies. It included a hundred and 2 fifties.

He stood up when most of the other batsmen struggled to make runs in the Caribbean.

Captain @ajinkyarahane88 leading from the front. Brings up a brilliant century. His 12th in Test cricket 👏👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/23w9KS57fw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2020

India's test history reached its pinnacle with victory over Australia in the 2020-21 series. India lost all wickets in the second innings for just 36 in the first test.

Without Kohli in Melbourne, it was Rahane who scored a brilliant century. That century laid the foundation for India's best comeback in its Test history. His counter-attacking innings set the tone for the historic Gabba chase. Rahane was also India's leading scorer in India's WTC final match.

Rahane in the Last WTC cycle Runs Scored Ranking among Indian batsman Next best Overall 1159 1 Rohit - 1094 Overseas 630 1 Vihari - 447 Overseas wins 200 1 Pant - 141

His record in England is also decent. He has scored 556 runs in 10 matches. It includes the famous century of the Lord's that led to India's victory.

Rahane is a leader on the field:

Rahane was the captain of the Indian team that made history in Australia. Let us not forget that he achieved that with a relatively inexperienced squad.

He has captained India in 5 test matches and won 4 of them. The other game is the famous Sydney test. The game ended in a draw but was considered a victory for India. Kohli himself hailed Rahane's contributions in decision-making during the match.

Rahane is one of India's most reliable fielders. He has been consistent both at slip for spinners and at gully for pacers. In fact, with 23 catches, he is India's leading catch taker in the last WTC cycle. Catches are a significant way to win Test matches. Rahane is inevitable in this department too.

WTC 2019-2021 Top Ranked Indian batsman Rahane Most 50s Pujara - 9 6 (2nd) Most 100s Rohit -4 3 (2nd) Most 50+ Scores Pujara and Rahane - 9 - Most boundaries ( 4s and 6s) Rohit - 150 131 (2nd) Most balls faced Rahane - 2474 - Best Average (Min 600 runs) Rohit - 60.77 42.92 (2nd)

No player is perfect in cricket. Rahane is no exception. His record on home pitches is below par. He surely needs to improve upon it. Even Rahane will acknowledge this.

Rahane has been a pillar of India's batting lineup over the years. He will continue to be one in the coming years. The England series will be another chance for his bat to do the talking, as it has always done.

Edited by Rohit Mishra