Danish Kaneria reckons that Team India should go ahead with Ishan Kishan over Shreyas Iyer as their No. 4 batter in the first half of the upcoming World Cup 2023.

The former Pakistan spinner claimed that Kishan, being a left-handed batter, is more suitable for the role. He suggested that the southpaw could prove to be successful against spinners in the middle overs.

Kaneria made these remarks in his latest YouTube video, elaborating (5:24):

"It remains to be seen who will be their No. 4. There could be a toss-up between Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. I feel India should go with Ishan Kishan. He is a left-handed batter, and spinners are likely to be on when he walks out to bat. He can be a better choice, especially in the first half."

It is worth mentioning that both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have played impressive knocks on the road to the World Cup 2023. Kishan received widespread praise for his 82-run knock against Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Shreyas, on the other hand, notched up a wonderful century against Australia, scoring 105 runs in the second ODI of the recently concluded three-match series. He also chipped in with a valuable 48-run contribution in the final fixture.

"Bowling got exposed in the warm-up match" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan's 5-wicket loss to New Zealand

Danish Kaneria pointed out how the Pakistani bowlers couldn't get going in their World Cup 2023 warm-up match against New Zealand, failing to defend a 346-run target.

The 42-year-old suggested that Babar Azam and Co. would have looked a lot stronger had spinners Imad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed found a place in the 15-member roster, adding (1:45):

"Pakistan need to work on their bowling. Their bowling got exposed in the warm-up match. They need to be effective in these conditions. Pakistan missed the trick by not including Abrar Ahmed in the squad. Mohammad Nawaz conceded 55 runs in seven overs. I would have liked to see Imad Wasim here. Unfortunately, Pakistan's team combination isn't very good, which would have been better if Abrar and Imad were added."

Pakistan will face Australia in their second and final warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.