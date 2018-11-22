India have a lot of problems to solve, says Harbhajan Singh

Veteran spinner wants Chahal to play the second T20I

What's the story?

The long tour of Australia has just commenced and from now Team India has just around 7 months of time to get their combinations right for the 2019 World Cup. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that India have a lot of problems that they need to address.

While talking to India Today after India's loss in the first T20, Harbhajan Singh said, "There are a lot of problems that need to be solved before we get into the World Cup, the spin department especially. We need Chahal if not this game then we will need him in the next game."

The background

In the first T20I in the Tour of Australia at the Gabba, skipper Virat Kohli decided to field only 5 bowlers without any sixth bowling option in the side. Krunal Pandya who was included as the all-rounder ended up conceding 55 in 4 overs and failed to deliver with the bat as well.

Wiry spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed out as the management decided to field three-pronged pace attack with the inclusion of Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm seamer was thrashed for 42 runs in 3 overs. Khaleel's second over where he gave away 21 runs was the peripeteia of Australian innings.

The details

The first T20 defeat was a bitter pill for Team India to swallow because of the impact of the D/L method.

However, Harbhajan believes that the playing XI could have been better in the first game of the tour. While speaking about the batting unit, he asserted that a match-winner like Virat should be batting at number 3. Also, he added that Ambati Rayudu can be tried at number 4 position given that he has cemented his place in the ODIs.

What surprised Bhajji with the bowling unit was that of the exclusion of Chahal. He stated that Krunal Pandya bowls too quick and doesn't add many revs on the ball, unlike Chahal who gives it adequate flight, which perhaps is crucial in conditions Down Under.

What's next

The second T20 International is scheduled on Friday evening at the MCG which is bracing for a massive turn-out of fans.

Team India might look to strengthen the bowling department which leaked too many runs in the first T20I. However, it remains to be seen if all-rounder Pandya will give way for the only other all-rounder in the side - Washington Sundar.