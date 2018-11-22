×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

India have a lot of problems to solve, says Harbhajan Singh

Tejas V
ANALYST
News
22 Nov 2018, 11:07 IST

Veteran spinner wants Chahal to play the second T20I
Veteran spinner wants Chahal to play the second T20I

What's the story?

The long tour of Australia has just commenced and from now Team India has just around 7 months of time to get their combinations right for the 2019 World Cup. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that India have a lot of problems that they need to address.

While talking to India Today after India's loss in the first T20, Harbhajan Singh said, "There are a lot of problems that need to be solved before we get into the World Cup, the spin department especially. We need Chahal if not this game then we will need him in the next game."

The background

In the first T20I in the Tour of Australia at the Gabba, skipper Virat Kohli decided to field only 5 bowlers without any sixth bowling option in the side. Krunal Pandya who was included as the all-rounder ended up conceding 55 in 4 overs and failed to deliver with the bat as well.

Wiry spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed out as the management decided to field three-pronged pace attack with the inclusion of Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm seamer was thrashed for 42 runs in 3 overs. Khaleel's second over where he gave away 21 runs was the peripeteia of Australian innings.

The details

The first T20 defeat was a bitter pill for Team India to swallow because of the impact of the D/L method.

However, Harbhajan believes that the playing XI could have been better in the first game of the tour. While speaking about the batting unit, he asserted that a match-winner like Virat should be batting at number 3. Also, he added that Ambati Rayudu can be tried at number 4 position given that he has cemented his place in the ODIs.

What surprised Bhajji with the bowling unit was that of the exclusion of Chahal. He stated that Krunal Pandya bowls too quick and doesn't add many revs on the ball, unlike Chahal who gives it adequate flight, which perhaps is crucial in conditions Down Under.

What's next

The second T20 International is scheduled on Friday evening at the MCG which is bracing for a massive turn-out of fans.

Team India might look to strengthen the bowling department which leaked too many runs in the first T20I. However, it remains to be seen if all-rounder Pandya will give way for the only other all-rounder in the side - Washington Sundar.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal
Tejas V
ANALYST
They said, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." Well, I would say, "Cricket and Football every day, keeps everything else at bay."
5 Controversial India-Australia clashes that can never be...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Harbhajan Singh's 10-wicket match haul...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India T20I series 2018: A look at all the...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: A different kind of dangerous at Australia
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
3 things India need to do in second T20I against Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st T20I: Who said what after India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Shikhar Dhawan breaks Virat...
RELATED STORY
Why Rishabh Pant deserves a long rope in limited-overs...
RELATED STORY
3 best T20I wins for India against Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Yesterday
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Tue, 27 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us