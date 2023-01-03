India Player Ratings from 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka as new-look Men in Blue start new year with thrilling win

Team India clinched a narrow two-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Men in Blue posted 162/5 in the first innings although none of their batters managed to make sizeable scores. They then restricted the visitors to 162/9, with Axar Patel holding his nerve in the final over.

Here are India's player ratings from their win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I.

IND vs SL 2022: Shivam Mavi takes 4 on debut as Team India take series lead

Ishan Kishan: 7.5/10

Kishan got off to a rapid start in the first over before slowing down. He got to 37 off 29 before holing out in the deep off Wanindu Hasaranga. The keeper took an excellent catch to dismiss Charith Asalanka.

Shubman Gill: 3/10

Gill crunched a cover drive to get off the mark in T20I cricket but was deceived by a flatter one from Maheesh Theekshana to be trapped in front. The opener will need to make the most of his opportunities in the next two games.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

SKY had a rare off-day in the format. Sri Lanka bowled tight lines to him before forcing him to play a scoop, a shot that brought about his downfall.

Sanju Samson: 1/10

Samson looked fidgety in the middle, nearly getting out before finally miscuing a slog. He was lackluster in the field as well, and India will expect more from him in the future.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Hardik's innings injected some momentum into India's innings before Sri Lanka's spinners managed to rein him in. His runs were important, nevertheless, as were his three overs up front.

Deepak Hooda: 9/10

Hooda's cameo was the difference-maker for India. He hadn't looked at home in the lower-middle order but produced the goods this time around, with his unbeaten 41 off 23 showing his range against both pace and spin.

Axar Patel: 8.5/10

Axar made an important contribution, too. He notched up an unbeaten 31 off 20 to give Hooda company and take India to a defendable total. The left-arm spinner's first two overs were expensive, but he held his nerve while defending 13 in the final over.

Harshal Patel: 6/10

Harshal's first two overs produced two wickets, but he was a touch guilty of losing the plot at the death. Captain Hardik seemed unhappy with his execution on more than one occasion as Sri Lanka targeted the leg-side boundary against the veteran fast bowler.

Umran Malik: 8/10

Malik bowled an incisive spell and picked up two wickets, including the all-important scalp of Dasun Shanaka. The express quick is fast becoming a genuine game-changer for India.

Shivam Mavi: 9/10

The pick of the Indian bowlers, Mavi scalped four wickets on his international debut. He got the ball to nip in off the deck at the start and harried the visiting batters in the second half of his spell. It was a promising showing from the youngster.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 1/10

Chahal yet again disappointed, with his two overs going for 26 runs, and was poor in the field as well. When will India realize that he doesn't add much value to the side anymore?

Poll : Who was India's best performer in the first T20I vs Sri Lanka? Shivam Mavi Deepak Hooda 0 votes