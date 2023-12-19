India Player Ratings from 2nd ODI vs South Africa as De Zorzi & Burger help Proteas hammer hapless visitors

Team India fell to a crushing defeat at the hands of South Africa as they lost by eight wickets in Gqeberha on Tuesday, December 19 in the second match of the series. With the win, the hosts set up a series decider in the third ODI.

After being asked to bat first, the visitors never really got going and managed just 211 all-out. Led by Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi, the Proteas aced the chase with ease, getting over the line with 45 balls to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second ODI against South Africa.

IND vs SA 2023: Rahul, Sai Sudharsan hit fifties for Men in Blue

KL Rahul was calm as he notched up a smooth fifty

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 1/10

For the second game in a row, Gaikwad was trapped in front by one that nipped back in. The opening batter has been far from his best from a technical standpoint. He also shelled another catch in the slips, and this one was much more straightforward than the one he grassed in the previous game.

B Sai Sudharsan: 8/10

Sai Sudharsan was assured at the top of the order once again, notching up another ODI fifty. He seems to be cut out for this level and needs to be a big part of India's plans going forward.

Rinku Singh: 6/10

Making his ODI debut, Rinku played a few delectable strokes before being outfoxed by Keshav Maharaj. The left-hander could've been a touch more circumspect with India not having any batting from No. 8. He took a late wicket, sparking fun celebrations.

Tilak Varma: 2/10

Batting at No. 3, Tilak looked horribly scratchy out in the middle. His familiar weakness against hard lengths caught up to him once again as he holed out at fine leg, just when it seemed like he had seen through a challenging new-ball spell. Given three overs to bowl, the part-time off-spinner didn't hit the right lengths.

KL Rahul: 7/10

Rahul was a calming influence for India. While he started slowly, he came into his own as the innings progressed to get his strike rate back up. However, the Indian skipper will be disappointed with the manner of his dismissal.

Sanju Samson: 2/10

Samson squandered yet another opportunity at the international level as he dragged one onto his stumps after a painstaking 12-run knock. He appears to be struggling with identifying his ideal approach in ODI cricket, although his run of form ahead of the 2023 World Cup was encouraging.

Axar Patel: 5/10

Axar handed a simple catch to long-off off Aiden Markram, running out of partners and trying to take the initiative. The left-arm spinner was ineffective with the ball and didn't create any wicket-taking opportunities.

Kuldeep Yadav: 2/10

Without much scoreboard pressure, the South African batters handled Kuldeep well. Anything flighted was hammered as the spinner went for 48 runs in his eight overs.

Arshdeep Singh: 7.5/10

Arshdeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers once again. He bounced out Hendricks and bowled a threatening new-ball spell, finishing with an economy rate of 3.5.

Avesh Khan: 4/10

Avesh was expensive despite some assistance from the pitch. He leaked 43 runs in eight overs and didn't look like he'd pick up a wicket.

Mukesh Kumar: 6/10

Mukesh beat the bat plenty of times, but wickets didn't fall his way. He ended up conceding 46 runs in eight overs.

