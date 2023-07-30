India Player Ratings from 2nd ODI vs West Indies as Hardik Pandya and Co. slump to concerning defeat

Team India, who were without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, slumped to a concerning six-wicket defeat in the second ODI against West Indies in Barbados on Saturday, July 29.

After the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl, India were bowled out for just 181 in 40.5 overs as Ishan Kishan was the only batter to cross the half-century mark. The Windies started well in the chase before stuttering slightly, but recovered well to get over the line in the 37th over.

Here are India's player ratings from the second ODI against West Indies.

IND vs WI 2023: Team India's World Cup preparations hit another major snag

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan put on a decent opening partnership

Ishan Kishan: 8/10

Kishan notched up his second successive half-century, but this time around, with time to capitalize, he failed to do so thanks to a stunning take from Alick Athanaze at backward point. The southpaw is clearly being viewed as a backup opener for the World Cup, and he's staking a claim quite well so far.

Shubman Gill: 6/10

Gill looked nervy out in the middle for the second game running. He scratched his way to 34 off 49 before holing out while attempting a big hit. The young opener hasn't been his imperious best lately.

Sanju Samson: 2/10

Batting at No. 3 in Virat Kohli's absence, Samson had an excellent chance to make an impression. The keeper-batter couldn't deliver in Barbados, though, as he hung his bat out tentatively to make the walk back for a single-digit score. However, he cannot be judged without being given a good run of matches.

Suryakumar Yadav: 4/10

Suryakumar was demoted to No. 6 after batting in the top three in the previous game. There wasn't much of a difference in his returns, though, as he made a 25-ball 24 before falling to Gudakesh Motie once again. Time is running out for SKY to make the World Cup grade.

Hardik Pandya: 3/10

Hardik came in at No. 5 and made seven runs before his troubles against hard lengths resurfaced. He has inspired no confidence whatsoever with the bat at any position of late. The all-rounder took the new ball and didn't produce any wicket-taking threat before returning to bowl a few more unimpressive overs.

Ravindra Jadeja: 5/10

Jadeja lasted 21 balls for his boundary-less 10 before an attempted pull brought about his downfall as well. The left-arm spinner's six overs were fairly economical and threatening.

Axar Patel: 5/10

Axar, promoted to No. 4, couldn't make the most of his big chance as he made just one run before being surprised by a snorter from Romario Shepherd. He bowled two accurate overs that went for four runs.

Shardul Thakur: 7.5/10

Thakur broke open the game as he does so often with a three-wicket burst after West Indies' bright start. His radar let him down towards the end of his spell, though. The dynamic cricketer also contributed a few runs lower down the order.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7.5/10

Kuldeep was one of India's most penetrative bowlers. He castled Shimron Hetmyer with a beautiful googly and constantly flummoxed the West Indies batters, with his eight overs fetching 30 runs. The left-arm wrist-spinner was unlucky not to get more breakthroughs.

Mukesh Kumar: 5/10

Mukesh had an uneventful outing in Barbados. His three overs with the new ball went for 17 runs.

Umran Malik: 2/10

Umran turned in an indifferent display in the second ODI. Although he appeared to have Shai Hope in slight discomfort at the start of his spell, the express pacer ended up leaking 27 runs in the three overs he bowled. He hasn't been able to hit his straps lately.

Poll : Who was India's best bowler in the 2nd ODI? Kuldeep Yadav Shardul Thakur 0 votes