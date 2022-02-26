India Player Ratings for 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka as Men in Blue seal series with commanding win

A brilliant innings from Shreyas Iyer helped India record a commanding seven-wicket win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Saturday, February 16. With the victory, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and registered their 11th T20I win on the trot.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl, India started well and had their opponents on the ropes halfway through the innings. But some lusty blows at the death from Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka powered the visitors to 183/5, which India nearly made a meal of after a couple of early wickets. But Shreyas, with contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, ensured a comfortable win.

Here are India's player ratings from the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Shreyas leads dominant batting effort

Ishan Kishan: 3/10

It was a tough outing for Kishan, who struggled to deal with the pace of the Sri Lankan opening bowlers. He made 16 but fell in the last over of the powerplay in uncomfortable fashion.

Rohit Sharma: 1/10

Rohit managed only one run before being dismissed by the pacy Dushmantha Chameera. His usage of Harshal Patel and Ravindra Jadeja was also suspect.

Shreyas Iyer: 9.5/10

Shreyas was unstoppable in Dharamsala as he hammered an unbeaten 44-ball 74 to take India over the line. Playing delicate nudges and brutal mows in equal measure, he made the difference after his team lost two early wickets.

Deepak Hooda: 5/10

It was an uneventful game for Hooda, who wasn't needed with both bat and ball. He receives a standard rating.

Sanju Samson: 7.5/10

Batting at No. 4, Samson made the most of his first innings since his comeback to the side. Although he started very slowly and was handed a lifeline, he plundered Lahiru Kumara for 23 runs in an over to ensure India were well ahead of the required run rate.

Venkatesh Iyer: 6/10

Like Hooda, Venkatesh didn't have much to do. He plucked a good catch to send back Danushka Gunathilaka.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Jadeja's four-over spell wasn't great as he bowled a few too many slot deliveries, but he recovered decently to dismiss his tormentor Gunathilaka. With the bat, he was spectacular. Coming in at No. 5, the southpaw pulverized the Sri Lankan bowlers without taking any risks to end up with an unbeaten 18-ball 45.

Harshal Patel: 3/10

Harshal had a tough outing in Dharamsala. Barring his second over, in which he sent back Kamil Mishara, the death-overs specialist struggled to hit the right lengths. He was taken for 52 in his four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7.5/10

Bumrah's last over had three boundaries in it but the pacer was the pick of the Indian bowlers. He ended up with figures of 1/24 and generated good pace with the new ball.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/10

Bhuvneshwar was unlucky not to get an early breakthrough as he beat the bat several times. But like the others, he was expensive at the other stages of the innings. The experienced pacer finished with figures of 1/36, with his wicket of Pathum Nissanka being scant consolation.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 7/10

Chahal seems to be returning to his best. The leg-spinner ended up with middling returns of 1/27 but was one of the most consistent bowlers on display in the second T20I.

Edited by Sai Krishna

