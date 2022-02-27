India Player Ratings for 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka as Men in Blue hammer visitors to secure whitewash

Inspired by a complete bowling performance, Rohit Sharma's India hammered Sri Lanka by six wickets to seal the series 3-0 and record their 12th consecutive win in the T20I format.

After Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat, Sri Lanka had no answers to the pace, bounce and guile of the Indian bowlers. The visitors managed only 146/5, a total India easily overcame in the 17th over.

Here are India's player ratings from the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Siraj and Avesh set the tone for Men in Blue

BCCI @BCCI



Siraj and Avesh pick a wicket each.



Sri Lanka 5/2 after 2 overs.



Live - #INDvSL @Paytm Two wickets fall in quick succession for Sri Lanka.Siraj and Avesh pick a wicket each.Sri Lanka 5/2 after 2 overs.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-3RDT20I Two wickets fall in quick succession for Sri Lanka.Siraj and Avesh pick a wicket each.Sri Lanka 5/2 after 2 overs.Live - bit.ly/INDvSL-3RDT20I #INDvSL @Paytm https://t.co/LI5ECt0P9q

Sanju Samson: 5/10

Opening the batting, Samson played a couple of delectable shots but was eventually dismissed by a regulation delivery from Chamika Karunaratne. While he showed glimpses of promise in the series, he would've liked to make a bigger impact for India.

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit played an unsettled innings and didn't find the middle of the bat. He hoicked one across the line when he was on 5 to be claimed by Dushmantha Chameera once again.

Shreyas Iyer: 9.5/10

Shreyas was the undisputed star of the third T20I, as well as the series. He essayed his third unbeaten fifty on the trot, striking nine fours and a six to help India home with a whopping 19 balls to spare.

Deepak Hooda: 6.5/10

Hooda was promoted to No. 4 after not batting in either of the first two T20Is. He struck a four and a gorgeous six over extra cover but was outsmarted by Lahiru Kumara.

Venkatesh Iyer: 2/10

Venkatesh wasn't used in the first innings as Rohit was content with his frontline bowlers. The all-rounder played a careless pull off his fourth ball that found a fielder in the deep, leaving Shreyas and Ravindra Jadeja with some work to do as the last recognized pure batting pair.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Jadeja wasn't needed with the ball, but his calm unbeaten 22 helped Shreyas guide India over the line. Like Shreyas, he wasn't dismissed throughout the series.

Harshal Patel: 6.5/10

Harshal was a bit lucky to scalp the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal but he bowled decently. A few lucky boundaries towards the end of the Sri Lankan innings made his returns slightly unimpressive.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Kuldeep didn't get a wicket but he was excellent throughout his spell. There were signs of him returning to his former confident self, with several tossed-up deliveries teasing the Sri Lankan batters before beating the outside edge.

Avesh Khan: 7.5/10

Avesh's three overs in the powerplay were hostile and highly effective. He dispelled the nerves of his debut to end up with figures of 2/4 in his first spell. Although the young pacer copped some stick from Dasun Shanaka in his final over, it was a promising outing in only his second international game.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Playing his first game of the series, Siraj displayed why he should be given more opportunities in T20Is. He swung the ball both ways, hit the deck hard and claimed a wicket in the first over. The pacer recorded figures of 1/22, which was excellent given he bowled three overs in the powerplay and one at the death.

Ravi Bishnoi: 6.5/10

Bishnoi wasn't as accurate as he was in his debut series against West Indies, but he scalped a wicket and kept things tight for the most part. He finished with figures of 1/32.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Sanju Samson be part of India's next T20I squad? Yes No 12 votes so far