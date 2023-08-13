India Player Ratings from 4th T20I vs West Indies as Jaiswal & Gill fire Men in Blue to series decider

Team India took one step closer to completing a comeback as they clinched the fourth T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida by nine wickets on Saturday, August 12.

After West Indies won the toss and elected to bat, Shimron Hetmyer's fifty and Shai Hope's enterprising knock took them to a decent 178/8. The Men in Blue ran away with the chase, though, with Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting on 165 for the first wicket. India got over the line with three overs to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the fourth T20I against West Indies.

IND vs WI 2023: Team India set up mouthwatering clash in Florida

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers once again

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 10/10

Jaiswal was the star of the show in Florida. He got off the blocks quickly, taking some pressure off his opening partner, before converting his start into a big score. The southpaw, who hit 11 fours and three sixes, is here to stay.

Shubman Gill: 9/10

Gill turned around his miserable run of form with a much-needed half-century, only his second in T20Is. The opener's trademark shots were back in full flow as he struck three fours and five sixes.

Sanju Samson: 6/10

For the second game running, Samson didn't bat. He took a couple of straightforward catches.

Suryakumar Yadav: 6/10

Suryakumar wasn't needed with the bat and didn't have much to do on the field apart from a high catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran.

Hardik Pandya: 3/10

Hardik bowled only one over that went for 14 runs. His bowling changes were once again questionable and he didn't come to the crease as India lost only one wicket.

Axar Patel: 4/10

Axar bowled three overs in the powerplay that were taken apart by the West Indian batters. The left-arm spinner came back to prise out Romario Shepherd, but his lines and lengths have been off the mark lately.

Tilak Varma: 7/10

Tilak came to the crease when the game was all but over and ensured that India didn't lose any more wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 4/10

Chahal was one of the worst Indian bowlers on display, although his economy rate of 9 was the third-best among the six options used. The leg-spinner flighted the ball way too much and didn't inspire any confidence throughout his spell, with his wicket of Shai Hope being a minor consolation.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10

Kuldeep was once again the pick of the Indian bowlers. His two-wicket over in which he dismissed Pooran and Rovman Powell was decisive in the context of the game, and he looked threatening throughout his spell. The spinner also took an excellent catch at short third.

Mukesh Kumar: 7/10

Used as a death bowler once again, Mukesh hit his yorkers fairly accurately for the most part. He went for 25 runs in the three overs he bowled and castled Jason Holder.

Arshdeep Singh: 7.5/10

Arshdeep was the only fast bowler to be used in the powerplay and returned his captain's faith by picking up two wickets. The left-armer was hit for two fours and three sixes to slightly ruin his figures, but he ended up with an encouraging three-wicket haul to break an indifferent run of form.

