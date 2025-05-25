India playing XI from the last time Karun Nair played a Test - where are they now?

Karun Nair makes a comeback to the Indian Test team after more than eight years. Nair has been included in the 18-member squad to tour England next month for the five-match Test series.

Nair has been prolific in domestic cricket. The twin retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have left a void in the Indian batting order in Test matches, and the experienced Nair will be expected to stabilize the Indian middle order in the Test series against England.

Nair made an astounding start to his Test career by scoring a triple century (303*) in only his third Test in 2016. He is only the second Indian batter to score a triple century.

However, an indifferent home series against Australia (54 runs from four innings) led to his ouster from the team. He was thereafter snubbed by the selectors despite scoring big in domestic cricket.

Nair now finds himself back in the scheme of things for red-ball cricket. He last played a Test for India in 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala which India won by eight wickets, thereby winning the four match Test series by a 2-1 margin.

On that note, here is a look at the India playing XI from the last time Nair featured in a Test for India:

# Top Order - KL Rahul, Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay opened the batting in the said Test against Australia- Source: Getty

KL Rahul opened the batting with Murali Vijay. The former scored two half-centuries in the match (60 and 51*) and was one of the architects in India's triumph. Vijay scored 11 and 8 respectively in both innings.

Rahul is an integral part of the Indian Test and ODI setups. He played a vital role in India's victorious campaign in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Presently, Rahul is playing IPL 2025 for Delhi Capitals.

Vijay last played professional cricket in 2023 when he participated in Legends League Cricket Masters. These days, the 41-year-old is often a part of the Tamil commentary team during international cricket matches.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 57 runs in the first innings and was a key figure in India reaching 332. He was run out without opening his account in the second innings. Pujara last played a Test for India during the WTC 2023 final at the Oval against Australia. He played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra during the 2024-2025 season and represented Sussex in County Championship Division Two in 2024.

#Middle Order - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha

Ajinkya Rahane captained India in the fourth Test against Australia in 2017 - Source: Getty

Ajinkya Rahane captained India in the Test as regular skipper Virat Kohli suffered an injury. Rahane was spot on with his captaincy and also played a vital role with the bat. Apart from scoring 46 in the first innings, Rahane scored 38* in the second innings to lead India to a famous eight-wicket win. The 36-year-old is currently playing in IPL 2025 where he is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. He continues to represent Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Karun Nair last played a Test for India in the said game. He was dismissed for five by Nathan Lyon in the first innings. He did not get an opportunity to bat in the second innings. Nair was a part of the Vidarbha team that won the Ranji Trophy 2024-2025 and was the fourth highest run getter (863) during the season. He is currently playing in IPL 2025 for the Delhi Capitals.

Ravichandran Ashwin batted at number six in the first innings of the Test and scored a vital 30. He picked up the solitary wicket of Steve Smith in the first innings and followed it up with three more wickets in the second innings. Ashwin retired from professional cricket post the third Test against Australia in Brisbane in 2024. He is currently representing the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Wriddhiman Saha kept wickets for India in the said Test. He scored 31 runs in India's first innings and picked up three catches in the Test. Saha last played in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal during the 2024-2025 season and thereafter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

#Lower Order - Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja was named Man of the Match in Karun Nair's last Test for India - Source: Getty

Ravindra Jadeja was named Man of the Match in the said Test. He was the highest run-getter for India in their first innings (63) and ensured that his side got a vital 32-run lead in the first innings. He picked up the solitary wicket of Matthew Wade in Australia's first innings. He picked up three more wickets in the second innings to help India bundle out Australia for 137. Jadeja is currently representing the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. He has been included in India's Test squad to tour England next month.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a wicket in both innings of the said Test; Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith were his victims. Kumar is a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad in IPL 2025 and has played a vital role in their success this year.

Kuldeep Yadav made his debut during the said Test. He picked up four wickets in Australia's first innings (David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins). He went wicketless in the second innings. Yadav is currently playing in IPL 2025 for the Delhi Capitals. He is a vital part of the Indian white-ball set-up and was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025.

Umesh Yadav picked up the wickets of Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh in the first innings. He followed it up with the wickets of Renshaw, David Warner and Nathan Lyon in the second innings. He last played professional cricket for Vidarbha during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November 2024.

