India Predicted Playing 11 vs New Zealand for the 2025 Champions Trophy Final

India are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The tournament has been a short and sweet one, with the Men in Blue establishing themselves as the favorites by playing an excellent brand of cricket.

Over the last two matches, India have fielded a four-pronged spin attack, including Varun Chakaravarthy for Harshit Rana. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be tempted to play the same winning combination which took them to a convincing win over the Black Caps in the league stage.

India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill has failed twice in a row, but he loves playing against New Zealand and is too good a batter to be out of the runs for long. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, will want to give his team a flying start in what could be his last ODI game for the country. The duo will be key to India's fortunes.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

India certainly aren't going to make any changes to their middle order for the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Virat Kohli seems to have found his touch once again, having made an important half-century in the semifinal against Australia. Shreyas Iyer has been in prolific nick as well, while Axar Patel has done well as a floater at No. 5.

KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will round off the middle order, with the latter two being important contributors with the ball in hand.

Lower Order: Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

India Portraits - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Kuldeep Yadav's form hasn't been too encouraging since coming back from injury, and India have the option of fielding an additional pacer in either Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana. But the four-man spin attack has worked well, and Kuldeep is a world-class bowler who has what it takes to make an impact even if he isn't at his best.

Mohammed Shami, who has propped up the pace attack alongside Hardik, will be tasked with providing some early breakthroughs. Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been a revelation since making his debut in the 50-over format, troubled New Zealand in the group-stage meeting and will be high on confidence.

