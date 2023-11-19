India Predicted Playing XI vs Australia for the 2023 World Cup Final

Team India will look to secure their third ODI World Cup trophy when they face off against Australia in the final of the 2023 edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Ever since losing Hardik Pandya to an ankle injury, the Men in Blue have fielded the same side. They are unlikely to make any changes for the summit clash, although certain combinations that take into account particular important match-ups have been suggested by both fans and experts.

India's squad for the 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the 2023 World Cup Final against Australia.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma can become the third captain to lead India to World Cup glory

History beckons for Rohit Sharma as he seeks to become just the third Indian skipper to lift the World Cup. He has racked up 550 runs at an exceptional strike rate and won't change his approach in the all-important final.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, is yet to cross the three-figure mark in the 2023 World Cup. He loves playing in Ahmedabad, and he loves the big stage. The 23-year-old will be one of the players to watch out for on Sunday, having made it clear that the hamstring issue he suffered from in the semifinal isn't serious.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup

Barring Suryakumar Yadav, who hasn't had much time in the middle, India's middle order has exceeded all expectations in the 2023 World Cup.

Virat Kohli is the tournament's leading run-getter with 711 runs to his name. Shreyas Iyer has reeled off successive centuries and seems to be in the form of his life. KL Rahul has also been in excellent touch and shone against Australia in the group-stage meeting.

Suryakumar will hope that his limited role continues, for that would mean that the top five have done their job once again. Countering Adam Zampa will be one of the middle order's most pertinent tasks.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the best spinners on display in the 2023 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja is India's third-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, with 16 scalps to his name. What stands out is his economy rate, which is an incredible 4.25. Without much assistance for the spinners in Ahmedabad, the southpaw will need to resort to his relentless accuracy and perform the holding role.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah wasn't at his best in the semifinal

There are opinions from certain quarters that believe Ravichandran Ashwin will be a good addition to the Indian XI for the 2023 World Cup Final, with Australia having two left-handers at the top of the order. The veteran off-spinner played in the round-robin meeting and bowled well.

However, India will surely not look to make a change for the summit clash, especially without the insurance offered by Hardik Pandya. The Men in Blue are bound to stick to the same side, which has got them this far.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj will man the pace attack, although who takes the new ball is something to keep an eye on.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been mighty impressive in his second World Cup campaign, will lead the spin department.

