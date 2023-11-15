India Predicted Playing XI vs New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup Semifinal 1

The 2023 World Cup knockouts are finally here, with India and New Zealand all set to clash in the first semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

The Men in Blue raced to nine wins in the league stage despite losing vice-captain Hardik Pandya to an injury he sustained during the Bangladesh meeting. Prasidh Krishna has replaced Hardik in the squad, and India have a full contingent to choose from. However, the last thing they'll do is make any changes.

India's squad for the 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the first semifinal of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma will need to set his Wankhede record straight

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill notched up fifties in India's final league game against the Netherlands. They will have their task cut out for them at the Wankhede Stadium against the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Gill, in particular, is yet to cross the three-figure mark in the 2023 World Cup and will be eyeing a big one.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli has had a prolific World Cup

Virat Kohli has 11 runs across the three World Cup semifinals he has played, and that is a record the superstar batter will want to set straight as his career winds down. At No. 3, he will also get an excellent chance to notch up his 50th ODI century.

Shreyas Iyer has truly come into his own recently, with scores of 82, 77 and 128* in his last three matches. He will want to keep his good run going.

KL Rahul is another batter who is on the back of a century against the Dutch. His glovework has been on another level so far in the 2023 World Cup, and India's No. 5 will be in the spotlight once again.

Among India's explosive batting lineup, Suryakumar Yadav hasn't had too many opportunities to showcase his incredible hitting ability. Nevertheless, he has come up with a couple of important contributions and adds a dangerous dimension to the side's death-overs batting.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja [left] has been as economical as ever

Ravindra Jadeja's economy rate in the 2023 World Cup reads 3.97, with 16 wickets to his name. The left-arm spinner, who blazed a half-century in the 2019 World Cup semifinal meeting against New Zealand, is known to raise his game under pressure.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah is due a big wicket haul

India aren't going to make any changes to their frontline bowling attack, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami bound to lead the way in the pace department. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, will want to get back at New Zealand, who took him for a few runs during the round-robin encounter.

