India Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka for Match 33 of 2023 World Cup

Team India will look to continue their excellent run in the 2023 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

India will continue to be without Hardik Pandya, who is yet to recover from the ankle injury he sustained against Bangladesh. Reports suggest that he will miss the side's next clash against South Africa as well, returning only for the final game of the league stage against the Netherlands.

India's squad for the 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for Match 33 of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma will want some runs from his opening partner

Rohit Sharma has been one of the players of the tournament so far and is no stranger to scoring runs against Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis will be racking his brains for ways to dismiss the Indian skipper early.

Shubman Gill, however, hasn't been at his best in the 2023 World Cup so far. The opener is a batter who won't be out of the runs for long and might be due a big one in Mumbai.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli will do well to exercise caution at the start of his innings

Virat Kohli played a rash shot to be dismissed against England, but he's in sensational form and is bound to be back among the runs at the earliest.

Shreyas Iyer, however, is under a fair bit of pressure. His short-ball issues have plagued him once again, and he hasn't been able to make an impact even in situations that seemed tailored for his style of play. The No. 4 batter needs to come good against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav will round off the middle order for the Men in Blue. While the former is a calming presence at No. 5 and behind the stumps, the latter is on the back of his first meaningful contribution of the ongoing World Cup and will be confident.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm spin has been on another level

Ravindra Jadeja's batting hasn't reached the level expected of it yet, but his bowling has been superb. Against a team having mostly right-handers in the middle order, the left-arm spinner will have a big role to play.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah has been India's standout bowler this World Cup

India haven't had much of a breather since their last clash against England, but they're likely to go in with the same bowling attack. If they want to rest and rotate, which seems unlikely at this point, they could bring in Shardul Thakur for one of the frontline quicks.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been in sensational form, while Mohammed Siraj needs to find his bearings. A move to first change might work wonders for Siraj, with Shami being in red-hot form in the powerplay right now.

Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin lineup for India once again.

