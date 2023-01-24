India’s 3 highest opening partnerships in ODIs

India have been one of the most successful teams in ODIs. The Men in Blue have enjoyed playing in the 50-over format, and one of the main reasons behind their success has been the top-quality performances of their batters.

Many great batters of world cricket have represented India in the international arena. Two of the top batters in the world right now, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, open the innings for India in ODIs, and they had a magnificent opening stand of 212 runs earlier against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on January 24.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in Indore. The decision backfired as the Indian openers took advantage of the batting-friendly conditions and added 212 runs for the first wicket in 26.1 overs.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma each scored a hundred to torment the Kiwi bowling attack. Sharma ended his drought of centuries in ODIs with a knock of 101, while Gill continued his excellent form with another triple-figure score.

Overall, this was India's best opening partnership in ODIs against New Zealand. However, it does not feature in the list of the three highest opening stands for India in the 50-over format.

Here's a list of India's three highest opening partnerships.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane - 238 runs vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane had a great partnership in 2014 (Image: Getty)

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane own the record for the highest opening partnership for India on home soil. The duo had a match-winning partnership of 238 runs for the first wicket in the opening ODI of the 2014 series against Sri Lanka at the Barabati Stadium.

Dhawan aggregated 113 runs off 107 balls, while Rahane scored a 108-ball 111. India posted a 363-run total on the board in that match. Sri Lanka lost all their wickets for 194 runs, failing to match the number of runs scored by Rahane and Dhawan.

#2 Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar - 252 vs. Sri Lanka, 1998

Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom



in 1998



This was Tendulkar's 3rd Consecutive Hundred in Tournament Final (All won) The First 250+ Opening partnership in ODI #OnThisDay in 1998 @sachin_rt (128) & @SGanguly99 (109) added 252 runs (v Sri Lanka) for 1st wicket in Singer-Nidahas Trophy Final. India won the Final by 6 runsThis was Tendulkar's 3rd Consecutive Hundred in Tournament Final (All won) The First 250+ Opening partnership in ODI#OnThisDay in 1998 @sachin_rt (128) & @SGanguly99 (109) added 252 runs (v Sri Lanka) for 1st wicket in Singer-Nidahas Trophy Final. India won the Final by 6 runsThis was Tendulkar's 3rd Consecutive Hundred in Tournament Final (All won) https://t.co/BfWpgN3iNO

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly achieved enormous success as an opening pair. The two Indian batters own the record for the highest opening partnership for India in ODIs against Test-playing nations.

Opening the innings in Colombo during the 1998 Nidahas Trophy Final, Tendulkar and Ganguly recorded a ton each, adding 252 runs for the first wicket. India won that game by six runs and secured the Nidahas Trophy championship.

#1 Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar - 258 vs. Kenya, 2001

CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 @CrickeTendulkar

Sachin Scored 146 Vs Kenya at Paarl.



18 Years Now But its Still highest opening partnership record for india.

M.O.M- Sachin. #OnThisDay In 2001, Sachin Tendulkar scored his 31st ODI Century !!Sachin Scored 146 Vs Kenya at Paarl. @sachin_rt (146) and @SGanguly99 (111) scored 258 runs as opening partnership.18 Years Now But its Still highest opening partnership record for india.M.O.M- Sachin. #OnThisDay In 2001, Sachin Tendulkar scored his 31st ODI Century !!Sachin Scored 146 Vs Kenya at Paarl. @sachin_rt (146) and @SGanguly99 (111) scored 258 runs as opening partnership.18 Years Now But its Still highest opening partnership record for india. 💪M.O.M- Sachin. ❤ https://t.co/l3irARaW1a

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar also hold the record for the highest opening partnership for India in ODIs. The duo enjoyed a 258-run opening stand against Kenya during a tri-series match in 2001 at Boland Park.

Tendulkar top-scored with a 146-run knock and Ganguly scored 111 runs off 124 balls. India posted 351/3 on the board in their 50 overs. In reply, Kenya scored 165/5 in 50 overs and lost the match by a big margin of 186 runs.

