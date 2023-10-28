India's 3 highest run-scorers vs England in ODI World Cups ft. Sachin Tendulkar 

Team India are on the lookout to extend their winning run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and are scheduled to face England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

The two sides have faced each other a total of eight times in the competition, with England having a better record by a narrow margin. England have recorded four wins against India's three, with their 2011 ODI World Cup group-stage encounter ending in a tie.

India and England have had contrasting campaigns so far in the subcontinent. The white-ball heavyweights came into the World Cup as favorites, and while India have perfectly lived up to their billing, England, on the other hand, are unable to win a match to save their lives.

As a result, the two teams are placed on opposite ends of the table. Not many might have predicted such a riveting encounter on paper to be lopsided in the build-up. However, England will play for their pride and the Men in Blue cannot afford to take the opposition lightly by any means.

The fixture has a bit of history at the World Cups, it was the semi-final fixture of the 1979 edition. However, these two teams have only met on two occasions since the 2003 ODI World Cup.

On that note, let us take a look at India's three highest run-scorers vs England in ODI World Cups.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar (227 runs)

The legendary batter made four appearances against England in the ODI World Cups, with the first and the last being the 1992 and the 2011 editions, respectively. Across those matches, he scored 227 runs and is the leading run-scorer in the India-England fixture in World Cups.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 35 runs off 44 deliveries in the Men in Blue's narrow nine-run loss against England in the 1992 World Cup in Perth.

Batting at No. 4 in the clash against England in the 1999 edition, Sachin scored 22 runs off 40 deliveries. He scored a fifty when the two sides met in 2003, which included his famous six off Andrew Caddick as well.

Tendulkar reserved his best for the last, as he scored a glorious ton when the two teams met at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the 2011 edition. His knock was not entirely in vain as the teams had to settle for a point each after 100 overs could not separate them.

#2 Rahul Dravid (115 runs)

The current India coach has played two matches against England in ODI World Cups. He scored a fifty against England in the 1999 World Cup, where he ended up as the leading run-scorer.

He compiled a patient 53 runs off 82 deliveries as India put on 232-8 on the board, eventually winning the match by 63 runs.

Dravid was the top scorer when these two sides met in 2003. He scored 62 runs off 72 deliveries, which helped India post 250 on the board. The total proved to be enough, with Ashish Nehra running rampant in the second innings, recording a famous six-wicket haul in the win.

#3 Rohit Sharma (102 runs)

The current Team India skipper has only played one clash against England in World Cups, which came in his illustrious 2019 campaign. Chasing a mammoth score of 338 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the opening batter scored 102 runs off 109 deliveries to set up a solid platform for the middle order.

However, Rohit Sharma's knock ended up being in vain as the team fell short by 31 runs to mark their sole defeat in the 2019 World Cup league stage.

The century marked the third of his campaign, and he proceeded to score two more to end the edition as the leading run-scorer.

Will Rohit Sharma climb up the list following the upcoming clash against England in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.