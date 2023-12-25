India's 3 highest wicket-takers in South Africa in Tests ft. Anil Kumble

South Africa has proved to be a nemesis for team India in Test matches. India are yet to win a Test series in the Rainbow Nation despite playing eight Test series since South Africa's re-admission to cricket. Out of the eight Test series, seven have been won by the Proteas, and the series in 2010-2011 ended in a draw with both teams winning a game apiece.

In 23 Test matches in South Africa, India have won only four Test matches, lost 12 and the remaining have ended in draws.

Team India's next assignment in the WTC cycle is a 2-match Test series against the Proteas. The first of the said Tests will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Boxing Day and the traditional New Year Test will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town from January 3, 2024.

India will have their task cut out as they look to win their maiden Test series in South Africa Apart from having a star-studded batting line-up, the visitors will be hoping that their bowlers get into the groove and hit the right lengths on the pitches in South Africa in the upcoming Test series.

On that note, here is a look at India's three highest wicket-talers in South Africa in Test matches.

#1 Anil Kumble (45 wickets)

Pitches in South Africa usually assist pace bowlers. Hence it is surprising to see Kumble's name on the top of the list. The leggie has bagged 45 Test wickets in South Africa, the most by an Indian player in Tests there.

The said 45 wickets have been across four series from 1992-1993 till 3006-2007. Kumble played 12 Tests in South Africa and his wickets have come at an average of 32.02.

He enjoyed bowling particularly at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg where he picked up 17 wickets in 3 Tests at an average of 16. His best bowling figures of 6-53 were also at the said stadium in 1992.

Kumble is one of the rare overseas spinners who tasted success in South Africa and is to date India's highest wicket-taker in South Africa.

Javagal Srinath is the most successful Indian pacer in South Africa picking up 43 Test wickets

The former Indian pacer enjoyed bowling in South Africa and picked up 43 Test wickets in the Rainbow Nation.

Srinath was a part of the Indian team that toured South Africa for a Test series on three occasions and played 8 Tests across the said three tours. Three of his ten five-wicket hauls have been in South Africa.

The pitches in South Africa suited Srinath's style of bowling but in the absence of another world-class pacer during his time with team India, the visitors failed to win a single Test in South Africa across three tours.

Srinath was at his very best in 2001 at St. George's Park where he picked up six South African wickets and ended with figures of 6-76 from 30 overs. He picked up two more wickets in the second innings but the match did not yield a result.

Srinath is the most successful Indian pacer to have played in South Africa and his average of 25.28 in South Africa is way better than his career average of 30.49.

#3 Mohammed Shami (35 wickets)

Shami has an impressive track record in South Africa

India's pace sensation loves bowling in South Africa. In eight Tests across three tours, Shami has bagged 35 wickets at an average of 23.33 including two five-wicket hauls.

Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa and his absence will be a big blow for team India. He has a stupendous record at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, the venue for the first Test. Shami has picked up 13 wickets at the said venue in 2 Tests at an average of 16.46. He also also enjoyed bowling at the Newlands in Cape Town and his seven wickets on the said venue have come at an average of 22.14.

