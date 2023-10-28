India's 3 highest wicket-takers vs England in ODI World Cups ft. Kapil Dev

India and England will square off in one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the 2023 World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

While the two teams started the tournament as heavy favorites, only one has lived up to its billing. The Men in Blue have surgically romped to an unbeaten streak of five games to open their campaign.

Meanwhile, England has been the biggest disappointment of the World Cup so far, winning only one of their five games, to be on the brink of elimination. More than the losses, it has been the manner of their defeats that has fans and experts scratching their heads in disbelief.

Nevertheless, the defending champions can take confidence from their impressive 4-3 record against India in ODI World Cups. England also defeated India in their previous 50-over World Cup meeting in 2019 and played out a thrilling tie in the one prior in 2011.

Yet, India holds a 57-44 edge in ODIs overall and have defeated them in three of the last four ODI clashes between the sides. The Men in Blue will almost certainly be outright favorites to come out on top based on current form.

Over the years, some of India's most accomplished pacers have troubled the English batters the most in World Cups. It makes for terrific viewing when the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami come steaming in at the all-out attacking England batters.

As we look ahead to the enthralling contest, let us deep dive into India's three highest wicket-takers against England in ODI World Cups.

#1 Kapil Dev - 7 Wickets

Kapil's three-wicket haul helped India beat England in the 1983 World Cup semi-final.

It is no surprise that one of the greatest all-rounders and pacers in cricket history, Kapil Dev, leads India among wickets against England in World Cups.

In an illustrious career with 253 ODI and 434 Test scalps, Kapil was also impressive with the ball in World Cups, with 28 wickets in 26 games. The former right-arm pacer picked up seven wickets in his three World Cup outings against England.

His first and most crucial spell came in the semi-final of the 1983 World Cup when Kapil's 3/35 off 11 overs restricted England to a below-par 213. It helped India complete a comfortable run-chase to march into the final, where they beat the West Indian juggernaut to clinch their first title.

The two sides met again in the 1987 semi-final, and Kapil showcased his death-bowling prowess to finish with 2/38 in 10 overs. However, his relentless spell went in vain as India suffered a 35-run defeat to bow out of the tournament.

Kapil's final World Cup clash against England came in 1992, and the champion all-rounder replicated his performance from five years ago with figures of 2/38 in 10 overs.

Unfortunately, Team India could not complete a 237-run chase and went down by nine runs in what eventually became Kapil's final World Cup campaign.

#2 Ashish Nehra - 6 Wickets

Nehra wrecked England's top order in the 2003 World Cup.

It took Ashish Nehra just one game to become India's second-leading wicket-taker against England in 50-over World Cups.

The left-arm pacer bowled arguably the best spell by an Indian bowler in a World Cup game during the group stage clash against England of the 2003 edition. Following a mediocre start to their campaign, the Men in Blue battled through to a competitive 250/9 in Durban.

With the game in the balance, Nehra produced an exhibition of swing and seam bowling as he ran riot on the batters to finish with figures of 6/23 in ten overs. It ranks in the top eight of the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs and overall in World Cups.

The phenomenal spell of bowling saw Nehra pick up the vital wickets of Michael Vaughan, Nasser Hussain, Alec Stewart, and Paul Collingwood, among others.

India won by 68 runs and catapulted from there on to reach the summit clash of the World Cup.

Despite not playing too many games for India in ODI World Cups, Nehra boasts impressive numbers, with 18 wickets in 12 outings at an average of 22.72. He was also a vital cog in Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph, picking up 2/33 in the semi-final win against Pakistan.

#3 Javagal Srinath - 5 Wickets

Srinath was India's pace spearhead in several World Cups.

One of India's most accomplished pacers, Javagal Srinath, produced a couple of crucial spells against England in his World Cup career.

The right-arm pacer, boasting one of the smoothest run-ups and bowling action, picked up five wickets in three games against the English at an economy of under four runs per over.

Ironically, Srinath's first World Cup game was against England in 1992, and the pacer impressed with figures of 2/47 despite India's nine-run defeat.

The legendary pacer then played a vital role in India's victories in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups against England. In a do-or-die encounter in 1999 with Super Six qualification at stake, Srinath bagged the crucial wicket of Graham Thorpe and finished with figures of 2/25 to help India register a 63-run win.

While Nehra grabbed the limelight in 2003, it was Srinath's initial spell with the new ball that set the tone. He later returned to prize the wicket of England's top scorer, Andrew Flintoff, for 64 to propel India to a memorable 82-run victory.

Srinath played an incredible 34 World Cup games in his illustrious career and picked up 44 wickets at an average of 27.81 and a 4.32 economy rate.

Although Zaheer Khan and Mohammed Shami have also picked up five World Cup wickets against England, Srinath gets the nod thanks to his better economy rate.