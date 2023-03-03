India's 3 latest defeats in a home Test match

India losing a Test match at home is as rare an event as one can find in a game of cricket. It's a fact that India is arguably the toughest place to go and win a test match. This has been validated by ex-cricketers who are modern-day greats and legends of the game.

Since the start of 2013, India have lost only three out of the total of 45 games at home, which is an extremely enviable record. Touring teams have found it tough to come to terms with the conditions on offer. This has certainly been reflected in the hammerings that they have received at the hands of Team India.

On that note, here's a look at the last three times when India lost a Test match at home.

1 vs Australia, Indore (2023)

Our Aussie men's Test team is on the board in the Victory in Indore!Our Aussie men's Test team is on the board in the Border –Gavaskar Trophy after a terrific nine-wicket win against India Victory in Indore! Our Aussie men's Test team is on the board in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy after a terrific nine-wicket win against India 🇦🇺 https://t.co/NUTNRPe1Df

The third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy was India's latest defeat in a home Test match. Skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to bat backfired big time as the hosts were bundled out for just 109 runs. Matt Kuhnemann took 5/16, as the Aussies had a field day in Indore.

In response, the Aussies made 197, gaining a sizable lead of 88 runs on a treacherous pitch. Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors, scoring 60 runs.

It was important for India to bat well in the second innings to set Australia a target which they could defend. However, the batting unit failed once again as the hosts were bundled out for 163. Nathan Lyon ripped India apart, returning figures of 8-64.

Requiring 76 runs to win, the Aussies lost opener Khawaja off the second ball of the innings for a duck. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne ensured that there was no more damage as they took Australia home by nine wickets.

#2 vs England, Chennai (2021)

Mike atherton @Athersmike Memorable performance from England; took advantage of a good toss with a masterful innings from Joe Root and then applied pressure with a balanced and varied attack until India cracked. A great win. #chennai Memorable performance from England; took advantage of a good toss with a masterful innings from Joe Root and then applied pressure with a balanced and varied attack until India cracked. A great win. #chennai

England visited India for a four-match Test series in February 2021, with not many giving the visitors a chance to win even a single Test match.

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat. The Three Lions posted 578 runs, thanks to a magnificent double-century by Root and fifties by Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes. In response, India could only make 337 runs in response, thus conceding a massive lead of 241 runs.

England scored 178 in the second innings but managed to pose a target of 420 runs for India. Then, the hosts were dismissed for 192, as no one apart from Shubman Gill and skipper Virat Kohli got going. Jack Leach took four wickets for the tourists as they won by 227 runs to get off to a fantastic start in the series.

#3 vs Australia, Pune (2017)

ICC @ICC bit.ly/IndvAus1Report REPORT: Steve O'Keefe was India's chief tormentor as Australia took a crushing win in the 1st Test in Pune #IndvAus REPORT: Steve O'Keefe was India's chief tormentor as Australia took a crushing win in the 1st Test in Pune #IndvAus bit.ly/IndvAus1Report https://t.co/KR9RJgsRPF

The first match of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India was held in Pune. Under Steve Smith's leadership, the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first. They garnered 260 in the first innings, with Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Starc scoring half-centuries.

Come the second innings, India never really turned up as they were skittled out for a paltry score of 105. Steve O'Keefe picked up six wickets to help the Aussies fetch a lead of 155 runs.

The Aussies batted well again in the second innings as they scored 285 runs courtesy of a phenomenal century from the captain, Smith. India required 440 runs to win, which was a huge target on the pitch, which was misbehaving.

The Indians put up another disappointing show of batting as they were bundled out for 107. O'Keefe once again destroyed the hosts, picking up six wickets to make to take his match tally to 12 as India were thrashed by 333 runs.

