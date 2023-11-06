India's 3 longest winning streaks in a single ODI World Cup ft. 2023 

Team India maintained their winning streak at the 2023 ODI World Cup with a resounding 243-run win over South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The Men in Blue sealed the top spot in the points table with a game to go after dominating the Proteas across all three departments.

The Indian batters continued their fine run of form after skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. They read the conditions perfectly and made the most of when the ball was coming onto the bat. Following the quickfire start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer ensured that the middle order was not exposed by playing according to the situation.

While Shreyas scored his second consecutive fifty, Kohli notched a record-equalling 49th ton to help India cross the 300-run mark. The score was considered well above par considering the surface and South Africa were bowled out for a mere 83 in reply.

Building a streak is crucial in such tournaments as it helps a side build momentum and confidence. The famous Australian team of the previous decade secured the 2003 and 2007 World Cup titles without losing a single game. While such a streak is quite difficult to replicate, the current Indian side is certainly making a solid case and giving them a run for their money.

On that note, let us take a look at India's three longest winning streaks in a single ODI World Cup.

#1 2023 ODI World Cup (8 matches*)

Team India are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup campaign on home soil. The Men in Blue kickstarted their campaign with a win over five-time champions Australia, and have not turned back since then.

Rohit Sharma and company entered the tournament as favorites, and they are certainly living up to their reputation with the brand of cricket they are playing. What makes the current winning streak special is the manner in which they are absolutely decimating teams.

Following their win over the Aussies, the hosts made easy work of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, and most recently, South Africa. The contest against New Zealand was arguably the closest encounter that India faced, as they won the match by four wickets and two overs to spare.

Team India have won nearly all of their matches comfortably, with their last three wins witnessing margins of over 100 runs. They are highly likely to extend their winning run by at least one more match, given that their last league-stage encounter is up against the Netherlands.

The winning run has also witnessed some special performances by both bowlers and batters. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been among the runs, while the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Shami have wreaked havoc with the ball.

#2 2003 ODI World Cup (8 matches)

Team India's 2003 World Cup campaign in South Africa was quite special, even though it ended in heartbreak. Sourav Ganguly led a side filled with emerging players and playing with spirit, they exceeded expectations by making it to the final.

Team India had recorded one win and one loss to begin the tournament, against the Netherlands and Australia, respectively. Following that, India compiled eight wins in a row - beginning from a win over Zimbabwe to the semi-final triumph over Kenya.

During the streak, they defeated Namibia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand, Kenya and Sri Lanka. Notable performances over the course of the campaign included Sachin Tendulkar's brilliant 98 against Pakistan and Ashish Nehra's fiery spell against England.

The streak came to an end in the form of the 2003 ODI World Cup final against the mighty Australian side. Team India were well short of the Ricky Ponting-led side's mammoth total and missed out on the title.

#3 2015 ODI World Cup (7 matches)

The Men in Blue's build-up to the 2015 ODI World Cup was far from ideal, but the team turned on a switch when it mattered. The MS Dhoni-led side secured seven successive wins in the group stage of the tournament, starting with a memorable triumph over Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval to their quarter-final win over Bangladesh at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Over the course of the group stage, the Men in Blue secured wins over South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ireland, West Indies, and the UAE. The campaign included several memorable batting performances by the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni. The highlight, however, came in the form of the pace trio - Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohit Sharma.

Team India were successful in bowling out their opponent across all matches in the winning run. Their winning streak was halted by eventual winners Australia in the semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Will the Men in Blue finish the 2023 ODI World Cup unbeaten to lift the elusive trophy? Let us know what you think.