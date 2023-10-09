India's 5 highest run-getters in white-ball ICC tournaments ft. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 

Virat Kohli made history with his brilliant knock of 85 runs in India's six-wicket win over Australia at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Kohli, who made a match-winning half-century, climbed to the top of the list of India's highest run-getters in white-ball ICC tournaments. He now has 2785 runs across 64 innings in ICC limited-overs tournaments.

Kohli, in his typical style, saved India from a precarious situation and came up with a resounding knock of 85 off 116 balls. At 2/3, India were in all sorts of trouble when he joined hands with KL Rahul, and the two took India towards the finish line.

When Kohli made his 20th run on Sunday, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on the list of Indian batters with the most runs in limited-over ICC tournaments. Overall, the Delhi-born batter is now fourth on the list of highest run-getters in white-ball ICC events.

On that note, let's take a look at India's five highest run-getters in all white-ball ICC tournaments in more detail.

Note: White-ball ICC tournaments only include ICC Men's ODI World Cup, ICC Men's T20 World Cup and ICC Men's Champions Trophy. It doesn't include the ICC World Test Championship.

#5 Sourav Ganguly - 1,671 runs

Sourav Ganguly scored over 11,000 ODI runs [Getty Images]

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was one of the best one-day openers of his era. He was as consistent as any other batter, scoring 11,363 runs at an average of 40.73 across 300 innings. He also racked up 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries.

In white-ball ICC tournaments, he made 1,671 runs at an amazing average of 61.88 in 32 innings. Ganguly, who led India to the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup, scored seven centuries in the white-ball tournaments, which is the joint highest for India.

Interestingly, Ganguly's highest individual score in ODIs also came during an ICC event. He scored 183 runs off 158 in a group-stage clash against Sri Lanka in the 1999 ODI World Cup.

#4 Yuvraj Singh - 1,707 runs

Yuvraj Singh - the man for the World Cups [Getty Images]

When talking about white-ball ICC tournaments, one can't leave out Yuvraj Singh. His role was of paramount importance during India's two historic campaigns at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

The enigmatic all-rounder always showcased his might in pressure situations and proved to be India's out-and-out match-winner.

With the bat, Yuvraj mustered 1,707 runs at an average of 34.14 across 62 innings in white-ball ICC tournaments. Apart from his iconic six sixes against England's Stuart Broad at the 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj had a dream 2011 ODI World Cup.

He was named as the Player of the Tournament for his 362 runs and 15 wickets in the tournament.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 2,422 runs

Rohit Sharma celebrates his hundred at the 2019 ODI World Cup [Getty Images]

It was during an ICC event when Rohit Sharma opened for the first time in white-ball cricket for India, and he has grown into one of the world's greatest openers since.

During India's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, Rohit opened for the first time alongside Shikhar Dhawan, and the two proved to be a phenomenal opening pair for years to come.

Rohit played his part during India's 2007 T20 title win, but took his game to another level in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He smashed 648 runs at an average of 81.00 across nine games in the tournament and also notched up five centuries, the most by any batter in a single ODI World Cup campaign.

In total, Rohit has amassed 2,422 runs at an average of 45.69 and at a strike rate of 102.58 across 64 innings in white-ball ICC international tournaments. Although he scored a duck in the recent fixture against Australia, India would hope he replicates his 2019 heroics in the ongoing showpiece event.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar - 2,719 runs

India v South Africa: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

No batting list is complete without Sachin Tendulkar. The Little Master is probably the greatest batter of all time, having scored 34,357 runs across formats - the most by any batter in the history of the game.

He also hammered a ridiculous 164 half-centuries and 100 centuries for India.

Just like every other legendary batter, he also went on a run-scoring spree in crunch ICC tournaments. In fact, he is the highest run-getter in the history of the ODI World Cup, scoring 2,278 runs at an average of 56.95.

Overall in ICC international tournaments, Tendulkar racked up 2,719 runs at an average of 52.28, including 16 half-centuries and seven magnificent hundreds.

After featuring in six different editions of the ODI World Cups, Tendulkar's dream of lifting the prestigious silverware was fulfilled when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

#1 Virat Kohli - 2,785 runs

Virat Kohli during the 2023 ODI World Cup match vs Australia [Getty Images]

Unsurprisingly, it was Virat Kohli who eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of scoring the most runs for India in white-ball ICC tournaments.

Across 64 innings in ICC white-ball matches, Kohli has accumulated a total of 2,785 runs at an immaculate average of 64.76 and a strike rate of 101.42.

It is truly a remarkable achievement from the modern-day legend, especially as he has featured more across T20 World Cups (5) than ODI World Cups (4*).

A player who remains unflustered under extreme pressure, Kohli has often bailed India out of precarious situations. Though he has only hit two centuries in white-ball ICC tournaments, he has scored as many as 26 fifties.