India's 5 highest run-scorers against Australia in Tests

With a World Test Championship (2021-23) final berth on the line, Team India are set to host Australia for a four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy this month. The opening Test match is scheduled to be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

The upcoming series is expected to be a tightly contested one, as both teams will look to outdo each other as they add a new chapter to their fierce rivalry.

Ever since the first Test match was played between them in 1947, the two teams have locked horns in 27 Test series. The Aussies have a slight upper hand with 12 Test series wins, while India have won 10; five series ended in draws.

However, India have beaten Australia in six of the last eight series between the two countries. The hosts will look to continue their impressive run this time around as well.

Playing against a well-oiled machine like Australia has often brought out the best in some Indian players over the years.

On that note, here's a look at India's top five run-getters against Australia in Test cricket.

#5 Virender Sehwag - 1738 runs

Virender Sehwag for India - First Test: Day 2

At No. 5 is India's former swashbuckling opener, Virender Sehwag. One of the most influential batters India has ever produced, Sehwag has a brilliant record against Australia.

The right-hander scored 1738 runs at an average of 41.38 across 22 matches against the Aussies, including nine half-centuries and three centuries.

Sehwag's best innings against Australia came in Melbourne during the 2003/04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he scored a fiery 233-ball 195 in the first innings.

#4 Cheteshwar Pujara - 1893 runs

Pujara for India - 3rd Test: Day 2

The only active Indian batter on the list, Cheteshwar Pujara, is the fourth leading run-getter for India in Test matches against Australia.

The Indian Test specialist has made 1893 runs in 37 innings. His runs have come at an average of 54.08, which is only second to Sachin Tendulkar. Pujara has hammered five centuries and ten fifties against Australia.

Undoubtedly India's best batter against the Aussies in recent times, Pujara has proved his mettle against them on numerous occasions. The innings of 204 (in Hyderabad in 2013), 202 (in Ranchi in 2017) and 193 (in Sydney in 2019) are few of his best knocks against them over the years.

#3 Rahul Dravid - 2143 runs

Dravid for India - First Test: Day 2

Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid also features on the list and sits in third position.

He played 32 Tests in which he scored 2143 runs at an average of 39.68, including 13 half-centuries. Although he scored only a couple of centuries against the Aussies, both of them were worth their weight in gold.

Hriday (Fan-Account) @Hriday1812 Dravid was also involved in a immortalized 376 run partnership with VVS Laxman in the iconic 2001 Kolkata Test vs Australia where India were given follow on. Laxman scored 281 whereas Dravid scored 180. Dravid was also involved in a immortalized 376 run partnership with VVS Laxman in the iconic 2001 Kolkata Test vs Australia where India were given follow on. Laxman scored 281 whereas Dravid scored 180. https://t.co/bZybXvZ38C

While his 180 in the famous Kolkata Test in 2001 bailed India out of a precarious situation, Dravid's only double century (233) against Australia also won the game for India in Adelaide in 2003.

#2 VVS Laxman - 2434 runs

ICC @ICC 134 Tests

🏏 8781 runs

17 centuries



He was the architect of India's historic come-from-behind victory over Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test, scoring his career-best 281 in the match!



Happy birthday, VVS Laxman 134 Tests🏏 8781 runs17 centuriesHe was the architect of India's historic come-from-behind victory over Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test, scoring his career-best 281 in the match!Happy birthday, VVS Laxman 👕 134 Tests🏏 8781 runs💯 17 centuriesHe was the architect of India's historic come-from-behind victory over Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test, scoring his career-best 281 in the match!Happy birthday, VVS Laxman 🍰 https://t.co/cO5DsSVdFZ

Rahul Dravid's partner-in-crime, VVS Laxman, loved batting against Australia. The current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head featured in 29 Tests against Australia and in 54 innings he scored 2434 runs (his highest against any opponent) which came at an average of just below 50.

He reached the triple-figure mark six times and crossed 50 runs on 12 other occasions.

Unsurprisingly, Laxman's best Test knock against the Aussies came during the aforementioned historic Kolkata Test, where he scored a career-best 281 and was named the Player of the Match for his heroic efforts.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - 3630 runs

An all-time legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar not only holds the record for scoring the most runs as an Indian against Australia but has also scored the most runs in India vs Australia Tests. Ricky Ponting is second on the list with 2555 runs.

With a resounding 3630 runs at an extraordinary average of 55, Tendulkar boasts some brilliant numbers against the mighty Australians. He also scored a record 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries against them.

His series-saving 241* in the fourth Sydney Test during the 2003/04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was arguably his best Test knock against the Aussies.

