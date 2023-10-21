India's 5 highest wicket-takers vs New Zealand in ODI World Cups ft. Zaheer Khan

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in what promises to be an incredible encounter at the top of the table in the 2023 World Cup. Such a marquee clash couldn't have asked for a better setting than Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

Both teams have won four games apiece, bringing a further edge to this contest. While India do not have the services of Hardik Pandya and New Zealand are without Kane Williamson, there's enough quality in both teams to produce a good match.

The two teams have faced each other nine times in World Cups and the Men in Blue have won three games. On that note, let's take a look at some of the Indian bowlers who stepped up when they faced the Kiwis in the World Cup.

#5 Chetan Sharma - 3 wickets

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma played just one game in the World Cup against New Zealand, and it was back in 1987. But he ensured that he ended up with a performance that would help his team coast to a comprehensive win.

Sharma picked up three wickets and conceded just 51 runs as the Kiwis posted 221/9 in their first innings. A fine hundred from Sunil Gavaskar saw the hosts cruise to a nine-wicket win.

#4 Maninder Singh - 3 wickets

Maninder Singh was a left-arm spinner who played 35 Tests and 59 ODIs for India. Like Chetan Sharma, he too faced the Kiwis during the 1987 World Cup. The only difference was that Maninder played in both the matches that the two teams had against each other in that tournament.

With figures of 2/40 and 1/51, Maninder contributed in both the wins for his team. His spell of 2/40, in particular, was crucial as it helped India win a close game by just 16 runs.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3 wickets

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a vital cog in India's 2019 World Cup campaign and played one game against New Zealand, which was the semifinal.

The two teams shared points in the league stage fixture as the game was called off due to rain. But Bhuvneshwar stepped up in the semifinal with figures of 3/43.

He played an important role in the Men in Blue restricting the Kiwis to a score of 239. However, India ended up falling short by 18 runs in a heartbreaking defeat.

#2 Zaheer Khan - 4 wickets

India last won a World Cup game against the Kiwis way back in 2003 and former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan was a crucial reason for the same. He picked up impressive figures of 4/42 as the Men in Blue bundled New Zealand out for just 146.

Zaheer stepped up when his team needed him the most and his contribution proved to be crucial as the Kiwis gave India a scare in the second innings. The Men in Blue were 21/3 and in a spot of bother, but a stellar 139-run stand between Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif ensured that they got over the line.

#1 Manoj Prabhakar - 5 wickets

Former all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar remains India's highest wicket-taker against New Zealand in World Cups with five scalps to his name. He registered figures of 1/23 and 1/38 in their two wins over the Kiwis in the 1987 World Cup, and bettered the record in the 1992 edition.

Prabhakar's 3/46 against New Zealand in 1992 helped his team compete in that game. However, the Kiwis ended up victors by four wickets.