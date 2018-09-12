India's all time best test XI

Gaurav Phadke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 633 // 12 Sep 2018, 15:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India has produced some of the best cricketing talents the world has seen, and this has been the case across eras. Great batsmen, accurate and lethal spinners and some really good seam bowlers, all of adorned the blue and white for India!

Fantasies always delight everyone, and for every true Indian, cricket is the biggest draw!

What if we could have a chance of compiling an Indian team across eras? Wouldn't that be absolutely amazing, given that we'd have the opportunity to team up some of the best batsmen with some of the best ever bowlers in Indian cricketing history!

This slideshow is an attempt towards the same - the best ever test XI to have played for India (plus a 12th man - who would be a specialist fielder!).

This article/slideshow will be followed up by similar ones for India's best ever ODI and T20 XI.

Here we go.

Sunil Gavaskar and Virendra Sehwag

Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag

What a lethal opening combo this would be!

"Sunny" would wear out the bowlers with his immaculate technique, and the "Sultan of Multan" would then hammer them to all parts of the ground!

With more than 18000 test runs between them, this would be the perfect "Jai-Veeru" combination!

A partnership that would torment every bowling unit, barring none!

1 / 3 NEXT