Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India’s chance at glory in UK

Samrat Prabhudesai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
614   //    27 Jul 2018, 07:46 IST

Third Test: England v India - Day Five

After 6 months of limited overs extravaganza from South Africa to IPL to England, we are back to what the purists will term as “real cricket”. On the 1st of August, India will face England in a grueling 5 test match series. All the media houses and experts from both the cricket crazy countries are out with their swords ready to dissect every move and strategy both on and off the field.

India’s tremendous rise under MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly has ensured that any series between these two countries is a big-ticket tournament and a cash cow for all the concerned stakeholders, thus leading to its journey from a 3-test series back early in 2000s to a 5-test series in 2018.

In fact, other than Ashes, this is the only series which has this many number of matches. The popularity of this battle has been so huge that both the respective cricket boards have had the foresight to reduce the limited overs matches to 3 and increase the longer format to 5, which is supposedly not the broadcaster’s favorite format.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD SO FAR

Enter captio
Head-to-Head record

A look at the last 25 years head-to-head record suggests that there is not much that differentiates between the two sides. Both have won an equal number of series with England having won just 1 match more compared to the Indians. Even their away record is pretty similar with both having equal number of wins (series and matches). Away wins for India have been extremely rare in England, and history suggests that the English will have an upper hand in the beginning of the series.

However, a lot has changed for both the sides over last few years and this is considered to be one of the most open series in decades.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Joe Root
Samrat Prabhudesai
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England's guide to digest Kul-Cha: A tale of turning tables
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd ODI: Match In Pictures
RELATED STORY
Hits and misses: 3rd ODI, England vs India
RELATED STORY
Joe Root: The fulcrum of England's batting puzzle in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Will India hold the No.1 spot in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things we learnt from the ODI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India’s best chance to win in England
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
IND 395/10
ESX 237/5 (58.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Essex trail India by 158 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us