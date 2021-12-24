India's 'golden opportunity' in South Africa

Among the international tours this summer is India's tour of South Africa, which is due to commence on December 26 at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. The two sides will play a heavily anticipated three-Test series, followed by three ODIs.

The cricketing world is looking forward to a hotly contested series between two of its traditional powerhouses as India touched down on the African continent just over a week ago.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has reared its ugly head already, with the three-match T20I series canceled amidst concerns in South Africa. It is understood the tour will be played behind closed doors, with no tickets to be sold to the public.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has also assured the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of an 'exit route' if the COVID-19 situation in the country worsens further.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa, with their last tour there occurring in the 2017-18 season. However, India have just regained the ICC Test Team World No.1 ranking, while South Africa have slumped to No.6. Consequently, many have deemed this tour India's 'golden opportunity' to finally snatch a Test series in South Africa.

India won 3-0 (3) in India in 2019

South Africa won 2-1 in South Africa in 2018

India won 3-0 (4) in India in 2015

South Africa won 1-0 (2) in South Africa in 2013

Series drawn 1-1 (3) in South Africa in 2011



#SAvIND India vs South Africa last 5 Test series:India won 3-0 (3) in India in 2019South Africa won 2-1 in South Africa in 2018India won 3-0 (4) in India in 2015South Africa won 1-0 (2) in South Africa in 2013Series drawn 1-1 (3) in South Africa in 2011

India's confidence will be significantly boosted after defeating Australia (2-1 in a four-game series) in Australia for the first time in history back in 2020/21. South Africa's fast, bouncy wickets and warm temperate climate are certainly not a gross departure from typical Australian conditions.

Virat Kohli will lead the Test side after recently being stripped of the white-ball captaincy and remains confident his side are well placed off the back of a successful Australian tour last season:

“South Africa is one place where we have not won a series yet. We are very motivated to do that and the mindset is always (to) go out there and win a series in any country that we play. We don’t anymore just think of winning a Test match in India."

Selection challenges for India

India face selection headaches in their batting order, as well as concerns about whether their seam bowlers will be able to take 20 wickets on the faster, bouncier South African wickets.

With Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and now Rohit Sharma now ruled out of the tour, it looks as though three Indian batters will be vying for two middle order spots—namely Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane.

Shreyas Iyer took his opportunity for India against New Zealand in the middle order, scoring 105 and 65 on debut at No. 5 in November. The 25 year-old appears to have a bright future ahead of him and has already demonstrated a temperament fit for the Test arena.

Hanuma Vihari (who has previously occupied the No. 5 spot) was left out of the New Zealand series to play for India A in preparedness for the Test tour of South Africa. He readied himself excellently by scoring 25, 54, 72*, 63 and 13* in three four-day games in Bloemfontein.

The conundrum puts veteran Anjinkya Rahane in a vulnerable position over his spot, especially after he missed out in the second Test against New Zealand. He has averaged just 19.57 in 12 Tests since scoring 112 at the MCG last year. Since August, in six innings, he has scored 18, 10, 14, 0, 35 and 4.

#TeamIndia | #SAvIND

Posing further headaches is the decision to play four or five seam bowlers in the Test series for India. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami should be assured of their spots, with conjecture over the rest of the lineup—including the possible inclusions of Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.

India's fast bowling prospects were a major key to their dominance in Australia, and Indian batter Chesteshwar Pujara is confident those performances can be backed up in South Africa:

"Our fast bowlers have been the difference between the sides overall when we have played abroad. If you look at the Australia and England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit. Our fast bowlers are our strength (in South Africa) and I hope they can utilise the conditions and give us 20 wickets in each Test."

India's fifth bowling option is normally offset by a sound batting capability—think Washington Sundar in Australia, as well as Ravindra Jadeja's typical role in the side. But both players will be out of action on this tour. Shardul Thakur (who has three Test fifties) could be selected to fill that void and bolster the lower order batting.

But it is likely to come down to either Ishant Sharma or Mohammed Siraj. Do India go with Ishant's experience and ability to bowl dry, or Siraj's all-out aggression?

In 26 Tests since the start of 2018, Sharma has taken 86 wickets at 21.37, but in 2021 he's taken just 14 wickets at 32.71. He was also lackluster in the New Zealand series. He looked lively in England in the northern summer and his capability abroad is already proven.

South African conditions will be tailor-made for the slippery place, nagging balls and sharp bouncers bowled by Mohammed Siraj. He is a strike bowler, having taken key wickets against Australia last season, but may leak runs and struggle to hold up an end.

Meanwhile, South Africa have not played any red-ball cricket since June, with this series their first in the 2021-2023 World Test Championship cycle. Cricket South Africa's premier four-day franchise competition, has also been postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19. The Proteas have only played six Tests since the pandemic began with a record of four wins, six losses and no draws.

Tour Schedule

First Test: December 26-30

Second Test: January 3-7

Third Test: January 11-15

Thee-match ODI series: January 19, 21, 23

India’s Test squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

