 India's playing 11 from Ajit Agarkar's ODI debut in 1998 - where are they now? 

Ajit Agarkar, the current chairman of the BCCI selection committee, celebrates his 46th birthday on December 4 and the cricketing fraternity took their time out to wish the former fast bowler on this auspicious day.

The fastest Indian bowler to get 50 ODI wickets, Agarkar's white ball career bloomed from the late 1990s. Agarkar bagged 288 wickets in 191 matches at an impressive average of 27.85. He could swing the ball both ways and was a prominent figure in India's white-ball success in that period.

Having made his ODI debut way back in 1998 against Australia, Agarkar went onto represent India till 2007. He made his ODI debut against Australia and bagged the wicket of Adam Gilchrist. Soon he went on to become an integral part of the Indian set up also managing to find a spot in the Test side.

One of Agarkar's most memorable performances came against Australia in the 2003 Adelaide Test. He rattled the Australia batting lineup with a spell to remember, bagging 6 wickets and setting up a historic win for India.

On the occasion of Agarkar's birthday, here is a look at India's playing XI from his debut ODI match and where are they now:

# Openers: Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sachin Tendulkar

It was Navjot Sidhu and Sachin Tendulkar who opened the innings during Agarkar's debut ODI. Sidhu was dismissed early by Michael Kasprowicz on that day. Presently, Sidhu is an Indian National Congress politican and has been a television celebrity, appearing in talk shows.

Tendulkar is regarded as one of the finest batters to have ever graced the game. Fondly known as the 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar holds the record for most international runs (both in Tests and ODIs) and centuries in the longest format. He retired from the game in 2013, playing his farewell Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

# Middle order: Mohammad Azharuddin, Vinod Kambli, Ajay Jadeja, Hrishikesh Kanitar, Nayan Mongia

The former Indian captain, Azharuddin remains one of the most controversial figures in Indian cricket history for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal which shook the cricket World during the late 1990s.

He was cleared by the Andhra Pradesh High Court of match-fixing charges and also lifted the life ban imposed on him. He is currently an active politician and will be contesting in the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly election from Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

Regarded as one of the finest talents in his young days and often compared to Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli had an exceptional start to his career but it was his lifestyle which led to his downfall, eventually resulting in his ouster from the Indian team. Kambli has acted in a few serials and Bollywood films. He is currently a part of the Cricket Improvement Committee for the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Ajay Jadeja was an integral part of the Indian ODI team from 1992-2000 and went on to play 196 ODIs for India. Regarded as one of the finest strikers of the ball during that period, Jadeja's most memorable knock was a cameo against Pakistan during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final.

Jadeja's name also sprung up during the match-fixing scandal and received a five-year ban. It was late revoked by the Delhi High Court in 2003. Jadeja is currently working as the team mentor for the Afghanistan men's national cricket team.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar was a useful middle-order batter but couldn't quite go on to realise his potential consistently. He played 34 ODIs for India. Kanitkar has made a name for himself in the coaching circuit. He was appointed as the assistant coach of Kochi Tuskers Kerala, the now-defunct IPL franchise, in 2011 but withdrew his name from the contract even before the season began.

Kanitkar was the head coach of Goa in the 2015-16 Ranji trophy season. He also coached the Tamil Nadu team from 2016-19. Kanitkar was also named as the stand-in chief coach of the women's national team and took charge of the team during the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Nayan Mongia was a safe wicketkeeper during his playing days and went on to play some important knocks for his country. He was often sent up the order as a pinch hitter and made vital contributions.

Mongia was accused of match-fixing after he deliberately batted slowly during an ODI against West Indies in 1994. The charges weren't proved and he continued representing India fill 2001. He coached Thailand and Malaysia national cricket team.

# Bowlers: Ajit Agarkar, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Debasis Mohanty

Agarkar, as mentioned earlier, was one of the wicket-taking bowlers for India in the white ball format and was the quickest to 50 ODI wickets at that time. Agarkar is currently the chairman of selectors of the Indian National men's cricket team.

One of the biggest match winners for India in the longest format, Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests. He was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in June 2016 and stepped down in less than a year in June 2017 after the Champions Trophy defeat.

Anil Kumble with Virat Kohli during his tenure as the Indian head coach.. (Pic: Twitter)

A fallout with captain Virat Kohli eventually led to his resignation. In October 2019, Punjab Kings appointed him as the head coach and the director of cricket operations. The franchise parted ways with Kumble ahead of the 2022 season. Currently, Kumble can be seen as an expert on cricket shows.

Javagal Srinath was one of the finest pacers to have emerged from this country. The first of a kind in Indian cricket, Srinath holds the record for the fastest-recorded delivery by an Indian in international cricket. He remains the most successful pacer for India in the fifty-over format and is currently an ICC match referee. He officiated in the recently concluded World Cup.

The 1999 World Cup logo was based on Debasis Mohanty's bowling action. He only played a couple of Tests and 45 ODIs. The former Odisha fast bowler was appointed as the Indian national selector from West Zone in December 2020. BCCI sacked the four-member selection panel after India's semi-final loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup.