India's playing 11 from Gurkeerat Mann's ODI debut - where are they now?

Gurkeerat Mann announced his retirement from all formats of cricket earlier today (November 10). The former Indian all-rounder represented the Men in Blue in three ODIs in early 2016. He played all three ODIs of his career during an away series against Australia.

Although Gurkeerat Mann had an impressive record in domestic cricket, he could not achieve much success at the international level. He scored 13 runs in three matches at an average of 6.50. He also bowled 10 overs right-arm off-spin, where he conceded 68 runs and failed to take any wickets.

In this listicle, we will look at India's playing XI from Gurkeerat Mann's ODI debut and where they are now.

Batters - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni (c and wk)

Gurkeerat Mann made his ODI debut in the third match of the five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 17, 2016. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni were India's specialist batters in the playing XI.

Sharma scored six runs, Dhawan scored a 91-ball 68, while Kohli smacked a 117-ball 117. Rahane registered a half-century as well. Dhoni scored a quickfire nine-ball 23 in the end.

Sharma and Kohli are the main batters of India right now. Sharma is the team's captain in all three formats. Dhawan and Rahane have been dropped, while Dhoni retired from all formats of international cricket in 2020.

All Rounders - Gurkeerat Mann, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishi Dhawan

India picked three all-rounders in their playing XI for that game. One was debutant Gurkeerat Mann, while the other two were Ravindra Jadeja and Rishi Dhawan. Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India in that game. He bowled a spell of 2/49 in 10 overs. Mann and Dhawan remained wicketless.

There were too many deliveries left in the Indian innings by the time the all-rounders got a chance to bat. Mann scored eight runs off seven balls, whereas Jadeja and Dhawan were unbeaten on six and three, respectively. India scored 295/6 in 50 overs. Australia chased the 296-run target in 48.5 overs with three wickets in hand.

Jadeja continues to be an important part of the Indian team across formats. Dhawan and Mann never represented India in ODIs after that series against Australia.

Bowlers - Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Barinder Sran

Ishant Sharma led India's pace attack in that ODI game, with Umesh Yadav and Barinder Sran also present in the playing XI as fast bowlers. Sharma returned with figures of 2/53 in 10 overs. Yadav also took two wickets but conceded 68 runs in 9.5 overs. Left-arm pacer Sran returned with expensive figures of 0/63 in eight overs.

Yadav is still a part of India's Test team. He has been dropped from ODIs and T20Is. Sharma has lost his place in all three formats. He plays for Delhi Capitals in IPL and works as a commentator for JioCinema. Sran has not played ODI cricket for India since 2016. He was a net bowler for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. The pacer has continued to grind in domestic cricket.